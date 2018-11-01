Alleviate Seasonal Peak Stress with Voice
After implementing voice into the warehouse, most companies will experience a 10-50% productivity increase, with some warehouses increasing by nearly 80%.
in the NewsAlleviate Seasonal Peak Stress with Voice XPO reports record third quarter results Schneider announces top executive change, effective April 2019 Pack Expo sets a record IANA reports Q3 volume gains but at a lower rate More News
Are seasonal peaks already taking a toll on your operation?
By using voice, you can increase productivity and accuracy while decreasing training time—even with seasonal workers and increased returns.
Download the eBook to learn:
- The seasonal peak stress points addressed by voice
- Benefits of using voice
- How voice helped real companies overcome seasonal peak stress in their warehouse
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article Topics·
Latest Whitepaper
Schneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption Results - An estimated 10% decrease in our energy consumption and this is a significant reduction in our carbon footprint. Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings. Register Today!