Amazing Packaging Race winners announced

MMH Staff

October 18, 2018

Three students emerged yesterday as winners of the ninth annual Amazing Packaging Race on the PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO show floor. The race was coordinated by show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Sponsored by Emerson, the race brought together 20 teams from schools across the country to complete a series of challenges over 1.2 million net-square-feet of exhibit space.

Team Two, consisting of Christopher Bice (Community College of Allegheny County), Langdon Beckort (Indiana State University) and Rebecca Bourgeois (Ryerson University), bested the competition with their social-media savvy and show floor strategy, meeting the most exhibitors and completing the tasks faster than their opponents. Each student took home $500 in prize money.

“Students and exhibitors look forward to this event every year,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “It’s a great way for future leaders to experience the field firsthand, and the hands-on tasks and friendly competition make it a fun way to close out PACK EXPO International.”

Participating exhibitors included:

• 3M

• AMK Automation

• Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA)

• hhs Baumer Group

• Bosch

• BW Packaging Systems

• Cozzoli Machine Company

• Daubert Cromwell

• Dorner Conveyors

• Duravant

• FOX IV Technologies Inc.

• Frazier & Son

• Garvey Corporation

• Industrial Repair Service

• Intelligrated

• Langguth Engineering

• Matrox Imaging

• Morrison Container Handling Solutions

• Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC)

• PLEXPACK

• Polypack

• R.A Jones

• Shurtape

• SICK Sensor Intelligence

• Siemens

• Sonics and Materials Inc.

• SpanTech

• Starview

• WULFTEC Maillis

Competing students represented 14 PMMI Partner Schools, including:

• California Polytechnic State University

• Community College of Allegheny County

• Hennepin Technical College

• Hillsboro Community College

• Indiana State University

• Michigan State University

• Purdue University Northwest

• Rochester Institute of Technology

• Rutgers University

• Ryerson University

• San Jose State University

• University of Florida

• University of Wisconsin – Stout

• Virginia Tech