Amazon jobs announcement points to size of fulfillment operations expansion

Amazon seeks to add another 100,000 operations jobs, cites opening of 100 new operations buildings in September alone including fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sortation centers and other sites.

Amazon, in an announcement on Sept. 15, stated it is seeking to add 100,000 jobs throughout the U.S. and Canada across its operations, and shed light on the rapid growth of its fulfillment operations.

The company states it is on track to open 100 operations facilities of various types in September , and that so far in 2020, it already has opened more than 75 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”


