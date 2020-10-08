Amazon kickstarts Pack Expo Connects’ education progam

Amazon Director of Customer Packaging Experience, Dr. Kim Houchens, will kick off a full slate of educational content at PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), produced by PMMI Media Group. Presenting Monday, Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m., Houchens will address “Engineering Your Packaging to Meet the Challenges of E-Commerce Fulfillment.”



“What better way to launch the packaging event of the year, than with a tour from Amazon, following our favorite products door-to-door,” comments Jim Chrzan, vice president, content & brand strategy, PMMI Media Group. “We’re honored to welcome Dr. Houchens to the PACK EXPO Connects virtual stage.”



PACK EXPO Connects’ daily Jumpstart session will immediately follow Houchen’s presentation on Monday at 9 a.m., with each day beginning with Jumpstart throughout the rest of the week. These dynamic and highly engaging hourlong kick-off sessions will offer fast-paced reporting on the latest industry trends, featuring multiple subject matter experts along with PMMI Media Group editors. Each day offers a new theme, with Monday spotlighting Sustainable Packaging and Processing, Tuesday: Workforce Development, Wednesday: The Robot Revolution, Thursday: All Things Remote: Worker Safety, Remote Diagnostics and Virtual FATs and a Packaging and Processing Potpourri to finish off the week on Friday.



The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network with Jan Tharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods, will highlight Tuesday’s Jumpstart session. This session is sponsored by Morrison Container Handling Solu¬tions, Plexpack, Septimatech and SMC.



Broadcasts each day of additional presentations from experts and industry leaders, interactive sessions and other exclusive content will occur, during and after exhibit hours (Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT and Friday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT.)



See the latest breakthrough technologies from PACK EXPO Connects’ most innovative suppliers on the Innovation Stage. These 30-minute live sessions: Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, from noon – 2:30 p.m. CT include: The Secret to F&B Manufacturing Agility in a Changing World, Sustainable Packaging, Automation Requirements for Project Success and more.



Trend Chats will feature brief conversations, Monday through Thursday, between a prominent industry expert and a PMMI Media Group editor. These thought-provoking discussions will include hot industry topics such as Cannabis Packaging, Food Processing Manufacturing Innovations and more. Tune in for the LIVE Sessions: Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT.



End each day with the Daily Download, a highlight reel of must-see innovations where PMMI Media Group editors recap the day and provide their list of must-see products and noteworthy innovations. Listen in at 3 p.m. CT, Monday – Thursday of PACK EXPO Connects and Friday at 2 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 13, is a unique opportunity to find answers in The Solution Room. Collaborate with industry thought leaders, engage via live chat with industry gurus and find solutions for today’s packaging challenges. With only four targeted sessions available between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., limited slots will fill up fast.



Attendees may add these and other sessions of interest to their MyConnects Planner, and receive reminders to attend the live sessions, ask questions and interact with presenters. All events added to a MyConnects Planner can easily be added to attendee’s own personal calendar making scheduling easy.



In addition to the educational line-up, at the heart of PACK EXPO Connects is what attendees’ value most: technology in action. Attendees will see demonstrations of machinery and products via 15-minute live demos with 1:1 chat capability where attendees can communicate directly with technical experts. Technologies and solutions from over 650 suppliers will be available.



“With 2,600 live demonstrations, there’s a lot to learn and an incredible opportunity for entire teams to engage with technical personnel,” comments Dave Newcorn, senior vice president, digital & data, PMMI Media Group. “We encourage all attendees to plan ahead, using the built-in MyConnects Planner.”



During Preview Week (Nov. 2-6), the week before PACK EXPO Connects, attendees can browse and finalize their MyConnects Planner, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest. Planning ahead will ensure the most productive use of time during event days.



For more information and free registration, visit packexpoconnects.com.



