American Equipment completes acquisition of Washington Crane & Hoist

The acquisition of Washington Crane adds another premium brand to American Equipment’s portfolio of leading overhead crane and hoist MRO service and equipment providers

American Equipment Holdings, a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Washington Crane & Hoist, a leading provider of overhead crane maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and equipment in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Washington Crane is the third acquisition completed by American Equipment since partnering with Rotunda in May of 2021.

For more than 45 years, Washington Crane has been providing a full suite of overhead crane and hoist solutions to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, including OSHA mandated inspections, preventative maintenance and repair services, parts, engineering, new and replacement equipment, and system modernizations. Washington Crane is headquartered in Pacific, Washington, with additional facilities in Vancouver, Washington and Anchorage, Alaska.

The acquisition of Washington Crane adds another premium brand to American Equipment’s portfolio of leading overhead crane and hoist MRO service and equipment providers, and further strengthens its position as the leader in advanced and highly engineered overhead crane systems.

“We are excited to welcome the entire Washington Crane team to the American Equipment family,” said American Equipment CEO Adam Zimmerman. “Leveraging both companies’ differentiated capabilities and expanded geographic footprint enables us to deliver unprecedented value to our customers. The acquisition of Washington Crane is a tremendous milestone as we reinforce our position as the trusted partner-of-choice in the overhead crane and hoist markets.”

“I have been extremely impressed with the American Equipment and Rotunda teams, especially their collective vision for the industry,” said Mike Currie, owner and president of Washington Crane. “After meeting with American Equipment, it was clear to me that Adam and his team are building a special company – their focus on their customers, employees, and safety are best-in-class. We are thrilled by the opportunities this acquisition creates for both our customers and our employees.”

Currie will continue to support the company and its customers post-transaction as a special advisor to American Equipment.

American Equipment Holdings is home to a collection of leading overhead crane and hoist distributors and service providers, including American Equipment, Pacific Crane & Hoist, Allied Crane, and Washington Crane & Hoist. The consolidated entity is one of the largest independently owned overhead crane and hoist solutions providers in the country, serving over 3,000 customers across 17 strategic locations throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.


