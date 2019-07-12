American Logistics Aid Network calls for preparation for Tropical Storm Barry

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), a philanthropic, industry-wide organization that provides free logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during and after catastrophic events, this week issued a statement, calling on United States Gulf Coast residents to follow local advisories and warnings­­––and asking logistics professionals to be at the ready––with Tropical Storm Barry continuing to intensify.

“There’s already significant flooding in South Louisiana, especially New Orleans, and if Barry continues on its predicted path, it could bring as much as 15 additional inches of rain to the area,” said Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s Executive Director. “As a result, we have good reason to believe this could be the first significant hurricane of the 2019 season.”

Fulton added that ALAN is actively in touch with key partners at local, state, and federal agencies and non-profits, and it is standing by to offer logistics support as needed.

“While there have been no requests for our assistance yet, that situation could quickly change if Barry continues to strengthen and travel on its predicted path,” she said. “So stay tuned, because if we do receive requests, we’ll try to communicate them quickly via our Disaster Micro-site as well as our Twitter, Facebook and Linked In accounts.”

Logistics businesses that wish to offer their assistance in advance can do so by visiting ALAN’s web site at: [url=https://www.alanaid.org/offer-inkind-services-or-equipment/]https://www.alanaid.org/offer-inkind-services-or-equipment/[/url], while non-profits that require ALAN’s assistance can so by logging onto [url=https://www.alanaid.org/request-support/]https://www.alanaid.org/request-support/[/url].

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast area businesses can get additional information at: LA BEOC (for assistance) or the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness GOHSEP (for tips about preparation)

“On a final note, ALAN encourages Gulf Coast residents to follow the advice of local emergency management and law enforcement officials regarding everything from safely evacuating to sheltering in place – and to use the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” rule when traveling near flooded areas,” said Fulton.



