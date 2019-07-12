MMH    Topics     Warehouse

American Logistics Aid Network calls for preparation for Tropical Storm Barry

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), a philanthropic, industry-wide organization that provides free logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during and after catastrophic events, this week issued a statement, calling on United States Gulf Coast residents to follow local advisories and warnings­­––and asking logistics professionals to be at the ready––with Tropical Storm Barry continuing to intensify.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), a philanthropic, industry-wide organization that provides free logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during and after catastrophic events, this week issued a statement, calling on United States Gulf Coast residents to follow local advisories and warnings­­––and asking logistics professionals to be at the ready––with Tropical Storm Barry continuing to intensify.

“There’s already significant flooding in South Louisiana, especially New Orleans, and if Barry continues on its predicted path, it could bring as much as 15 additional inches of rain to the area,” said Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s Executive Director. “As a result, we have good reason to believe this could be the first significant hurricane of the 2019 season.”

Fulton added that ALAN is actively in touch with key partners at local, state, and federal agencies and non-profits, and it is standing by to offer logistics support as needed.

“While there have been no requests for our assistance yet, that situation could quickly change if Barry continues to strengthen and travel on its predicted path,” she said. “So stay tuned, because if we do receive requests, we’ll try to communicate them quickly via our Disaster Micro-site as well as our Twitter, Facebook and Linked In accounts.”

Logistics businesses that wish to offer their assistance in advance can do so by visiting ALAN’s web site at: [url=https://www.alanaid.org/offer-inkind-services-or-equipment/]https://www.alanaid.org/offer-inkind-services-or-equipment/[/url], while non-profits that require ALAN’s assistance can so by logging onto [url=https://www.alanaid.org/request-support/]https://www.alanaid.org/request-support/[/url].

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast area businesses can get additional information at: LA BEOC (for assistance) or the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness GOHSEP (for tips about preparation)

“On a final note, ALAN encourages Gulf Coast residents to follow the advice of local emergency management and law enforcement officials regarding everything from safely evacuating to sheltering in place – and to use the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” rule when traveling near flooded areas,” said Fulton.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
ALAN
Automation
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources