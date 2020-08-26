American Logistics Aid Network urges precautions, preparation for Hurricane Laura

As major Hurricane Laura approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is urging area residents to follow their county and parish directives – and reminding members of the logistics community that their post-storm help could be needed soon.



“All signs point to Hurricane Laura making landfall as a Category 3 or 4 with historic, catastrophic levels of winds, flooding and storm surge,” said Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s Executive Director. “As a result, we expect to see a substantial need for donated warehouse space, transportation, and logistics equipment – and we are mobilizing accordingly.”



In addition to working closely with the non-profit and emergency response community, ALAN is monitoring the real-time path and supply chain impacts of the storm – including impacts to petroleum infrastructure, ports and airports – via its Supply Chain Intelligence Center, which individuals and businesses can access free of charge.



ALAN’s Disaster Micro-site has also been updated with helpful links for those who are located in Hurricane Laura’s cone of concern. That site is also where ALAN will share details about any requests for logistics assistance that it receives as a result of the storm (and where it currently already has more than a dozen active requests listed as a result of COVID-19 and other 2020 disasters).



“This has already been the busiest year in ALAN’s history, and our supporters have already gone above and beyond,” Fulton said. “Even so we truly hope that the logistics community still has a lot of compassion left in its tank, because storms like Laura often result in a deluge of demand, and our industry is best positioned to provide that support.”



Logistics businesses that wish to pre-offer their assistance for the hurricane can do so by visiting ALAN’s web site at: https://www.alanaid.org/offer-inkind-services-or-equipment/ (donated offers only, please), while non-profits that require ALAN’s assistance can do so by logging onto https://www.alanaid.org/request-support/.



“On a final note, ALAN encourages Gulf Coast residents to follow the advice of local emergency management and law enforcement officials regarding everything from safely evacuating to sheltering in place – and to use the ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ rule when traveling near flooded areas,” said Fulton. “Staying safe should always be priority number one.”



