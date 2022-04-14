AMI partners with Apis Wise to offer software capabilities

Automated Marking Inc. (AMI) today announced its strategic partnership with Apis Wise, a software solution provider for supply chain optimization. In addition to a product portfolio that consists of industrial printers, inks and conveyors, AMI now offers Apis Wise’s four turnkey solutions: automated pallet labeling, centralized printing and coding, inventory control and track & trace.

“We are proud to bring this technologically advanced, modular, revolutionary track and trace solution to our customers,” said Wilfred (Bill) Allen, VP of Sales and Service for AMI. “The team at Apis Wise has done such an incredible job with these solutions. We are certain it will help meet and exceed customer’s automation intelligence needs for years to come.”

“AMI has a similar business model and culture as Apis Wise. We both focus on problem solving for our clients with an emphasis on process improvement and reduced downtime,” said Dan Hare, Vice President of Business Development for Apis Wise. “Working together with AMI we look forward to providing a tightly integrated solution.”



