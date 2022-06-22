AMR vendor Geek+ and Reesink Logistic Solutions partner

Geek+, a global autonomous mobile robot (AMR) leader, announced today the beginning of a new partnership with one of Europe’s top system integrators, Reesink Logistic Solutions. The two companies are entering a non-exclusive cooperation covering the entire Geek+ product range and targeting primarily Northern Europe, with a focus on the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland.

“The warehouse automation market is becoming increasingly competitive and dense. In order to stay ahead of future developments, the RLS-companies have always looked for state-of-the-art technologies, to add to the product portfolio. We strongly believe that the Geek+ systems speak for themselves and open a new world of possibilities in our market. We are therefore thrilled about this new partnership and look forward to adding the AMRs to our integrated solutions” said Gert Bossink, Vice President of Royal Reesink and Division Director of Reesink Logistic Solutions.

“Geek+ entered the European market in 2019 and has grown the business here at a fantastic pace, accelerating the development of the e-commerce phenomenon in the territory. We are now looking into building a strong and highly-professional network of partners and are glad to have Reesink Logistic Solutions among them, with a mature and stable footprint in Europe,” said Jackson Zhang, President of Geek+ Europe.

Geek+ was founded in 2015 and now has offices in seven countries around the world. The company offers six product lines that solve warehouse tasks like picking, moving, sorting, forklift, shuttle and collaborative robots. Geek+ stated it is particularly strong in the field of goods-to-person picking, with thousands of its flagship P-800 robots in operation around the world.



