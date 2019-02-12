AMT U.S. Manufacturing Technology Order Report: December dip caps off strong 2018

Key indicators for manufacturing were not available for December due to the government shutdown, but those that were point to continued growth at a slower pace in 2019.

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology in the News

AMT U.S. Manufacturing Technology Order Report: December dip caps off strong 2018
Manufacturers continue capacity expansion as technology orders grow

Warehouse Resource

Crossover Businesses: Blurring the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Download the report and uncover how to survive the new challenges businesses are facing and the technology required to keep pace.
All Resources
By ·

The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) has released 2018 market data that shows a rare dip in the fourth quarter.

According to AMT, the year-end total for 2018 U.S. manufacturing technology orders was $5.5 billion, up 19% from the annual sum for 2017. However, orders posted $443 million in December, down 2% from November and down 6% from December 2017. The November to December drop was only the fourth time in the program’s 23-year history that a year didn’t end with an uptick in orders from November.

“We finished a fantastic run up in manufacturing technology orders during 2018, with most analysts looking for good growth in units and modest growth in revenue in 2019,” said AMT President Doug Woods. “While our market looks healthy now, there are concerns that trade issues and slower manufacturing technology markets abroad will create headwinds in the U.S. later in the year.”

December orders fell by a modest amount which negatively impacted most industries. Aerospace and Engines and Turbines placed a third or more orders than in November. The Forging and Stamping industry had a very good second half of 2018 posting month-on-month increases in orders for the last three months. Surprisingly, Government and Defense orders were also up in December, perhaps in anticipation of a prolonged government shutdown evenly spread across almost all industrial sectors.

Geographically, the Northeast and West were the strongest markets in December, each posting single-digit gains over November levels. Aerospace and Engines and Turbines held up market levels in what would have been a lackluster month for the Northeast region otherwise. The West held on to a gain in December thanks to the Auto and Stamping and Forging industries. The Northcentral East continues to generate the most orders, but its share has dropped significantly in the past three years. The Northcentral West is the second largest region by dollar volume followed by the Northeast.

Most of the key indicators for manufacturing were not available for December due to the government shutdown. Those that were available point to continued growth, but at a slower pace in 2019. The ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index was up 2.3 points to 56.6 in January indicating continued expansion in the manufacturing sector. Light vehicle sales were at about a 17 million annual rate as we started 2019, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics published an astounding 304,000 newly-employed in January. The figure was nearly twice as large as was expected. Industry executives continue to be concerned about the trade war with China. While all agree that something needs to be done to eliminate the theft of IP and leveraging U.S. corporations for investment dollars and trade secrets for access to China’s enormous market, the question is whether the current strategy is doing more harm to U.S. businesses than Chinese companies. The outlook for the manufacturing technology market remains positive as analysts’ preliminary outlooks suggest a five to 10 percent growth in orders during 2019.

About AMT, The Association for Manufacturing Technology
AMT represents U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, Va., near the nation’s capital, AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. http://www.amtonline.org.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology · Economy · ISM · Technology · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Insider Q&A: The Robotics Revolution is here. Is your company ready for it?
Download this free Insider Q&A with Matt Wicks, VP, Product Developent, Honeywell Intelligrated for his unique perspective on robotics in the modern-day warehouse.
Download Today!
From the February 2019 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Mobile collaborative robots have increased productivity and throughput at GEODIS’ Indianapolis e-fulfillment center.
Modern’s System Report: Robots at GEODIS
ProMat 2019 to showcase record number of exhibitors, 45,000+ attendees
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links