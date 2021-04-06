MMH    Topics 

Analyst: pallets market to grow at 5.1% CAGR through 2027

Allied Market Research sees plastic pallets growing at slightly faster CAGR of 8.8% though 2027

By

According to a new research report from Allied Market Research (AMR), the global pallets industry generated $79 billion in revenue in 2019, and is expected to generate $110.56 billion in 2027, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise of the e-commerce industry, increase in demand for plastic pallets, and focus on sustainable pallet production drive the growth of the global pallets market, according to AMR. However, surge in price of wooden pallets hinders the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of innovative technologies in the supply chain presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on material, the wood segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for nearly 88% of the global pallets market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to ease in availability of timber, less weight to load-carrying capacity ratio, and ease in manufacturing and repair. However, the plastic via injection molding segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to reduced costs incurred on damages and repairs along with its high resistance to mold and insects.

Based on type, the stackable segment accounted for the largest share, contributing to nearly half of the global pallets market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its versatility that boosts its demand in warehousing applications. However, the display segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its features such as anti-slip technology, non-porous surface, and others.

The AMR report is titled, “Pallets Market by Type (Rackable, Nestable, Stackable, and Display), Material (Wood, Plastic via Injection Molding, Plastic via Other Methods, Corrugated Paper, and Metal), and End-user Industry (Food & Beverage, Chemical, Retail, Pharmaceutical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”


Article Topics

News
Allied Market Research
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources