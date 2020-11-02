MMH    Topics     News

Analyst study: market for robotic palletizing and depalletizing to reach $2.4 billion by 2022

Future Market Insights (FMI) report finds that smaller cases and pallet sizes drives need for robotic palletizers that can operate at a faster rate to process smaller loads

The ecommerce industry has been exhibiting increasing demand for single-SKU pallets typically used for retail and warehouse fulfilment, which results in smaller cases and pallet sizes. As a result, robotic palletizers need to operate at a faster rate to operate smaller loads instead of larger loads, finds a new study on robotic palletizers by Future Market Insights (FMI).

Robotic palletizer and de-palletizer manufacturers are looking for in-built flexibility that can help users avoid additional reprogramming costs for their robotic palletizers down the line. Future Market Insights predicts that, the demand of robotic palletizers & de-palletizers is likely to surge considerably, pushing the market to reach a valuation of more than $2.4 billion by 2022.

Some of the key takeaways from the report are:

  • by product type, boxes/cases segment (palletizers and de-palletizers) is likely to witness surging demand especially in the industrial packaging sector,
  • in terms of place, factories have emerged dominant and is expected to continue leading the market through the forecast period between 2020 and 2030,
  • articulated robots have emerged dominant among machine types and is forecast to reach a market valuation of $1.6 billion by the end of 2025,
  • accounting for nearly one-third of the global market share, food and beverages industry has emerged as the leading end user type, and
  • South and East Asia together are forecast to emerge as the largest market for robotic palletizers and de-palletizers.

According to FMI, articulated robotic palletizers take up very little space, making them popular among end users. In contrast, traditional palletizers & de-palletizers require larger space and hence less preferred among manufacturing or warehousing sites.

The research report analyses the total sales of robotic palletizers and de-palletizers on the basis of volume (units) and value in U.S. dollars. The market is projected on the basis of factors such as the growth of the e-commerce and packaging or warehousing industry, adoption of modern technologies like artificial intelligence, global economy and others. The scope of the research report includes new sales of palletizers and de-palletizers for OEM and aftermarket applications as well.


