Analyst study: market for robotic palletizing and depalletizing to reach $2.4 billion by 2022

The ecommerce industry has been exhibiting increasing demand for single-SKU pallets typically used for retail and warehouse fulfilment, which results in smaller cases and pallet sizes. As a result, robotic palletizers need to operate at a faster rate to operate smaller loads instead of larger loads, finds a new study on robotic palletizers by Future Market Insights (FMI).

Robotic palletizer and de-palletizer manufacturers are looking for in-built flexibility that can help users avoid additional reprogramming costs for their robotic palletizers down the line. Future Market Insights predicts that, the demand of robotic palletizers & de-palletizers is likely to surge considerably, pushing the market to reach a valuation of more than $2.4 billion by 2022.

Some of the key takeaways from the report are:

by product type, boxes/cases segment (palletizers and de-palletizers) is likely to witness surging demand especially in the industrial packaging sector,

in terms of place, factories have emerged dominant and is expected to continue leading the market through the forecast period between 2020 and 2030,

articulated robots have emerged dominant among machine types and is forecast to reach a market valuation of $1.6 billion by the end of 2025,

accounting for nearly one-third of the global market share, food and beverages industry has emerged as the leading end user type, and

South and East Asia together are forecast to emerge as the largest market for robotic palletizers and de-palletizers.

According to FMI, articulated robotic palletizers take up very little space, making them popular among end users. In contrast, traditional palletizers & de-palletizers require larger space and hence less preferred among manufacturing or warehousing sites.

The research report analyses the total sales of robotic palletizers and de-palletizers on the basis of volume (units) and value in U.S. dollars. The market is projected on the basis of factors such as the growth of the e-commerce and packaging or warehousing industry, adoption of modern technologies like artificial intelligence, global economy and others. The scope of the research report includes new sales of palletizers and de-palletizers for OEM and aftermarket applications as well.



