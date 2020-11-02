Analyst study: market for robotic palletizing and depalletizing to reach $2.4 billion by 2022

The ecommerce industry has been exhibiting increasing demand for single-SKU pallets typically used for retail and warehouse fulfilment, which results in smaller cases and pallet sizes. As a result, robotic palletizers need to operate at a faster rate to operate smaller loads instead of larger loads, finds a new study on robotic palletizers by Future Market Insights (FMI).
Robotic palletizer and de-palletizer manufacturers are looking for in-built flexibility that can help users avoid additional reprogramming costs for their robotic palletizers down the line. Future Market Insights predicts that, the demand of robotic palletizers & de-palletizers is likely to surge considerably, pushing the market to reach a valuation of more than $2.4 billion by 2022.
According to FMI, articulated robotic palletizers take up very little space, making them popular among end users. In contrast, traditional palletizers & de-palletizers require larger space and hence less preferred among manufacturing or warehousing sites.
The research report analyses the total sales of robotic palletizers and de-palletizers on the basis of volume (units) and value in U.S. dollars. The market is projected on the basis of factors such as the growth of the e-commerce and packaging or warehousing industry, adoption of modern technologies like artificial intelligence, global economy and others. The scope of the research report includes new sales of palletizers and de-palletizers for OEM and aftermarket applications as well.