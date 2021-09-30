Analyst study: supply chain analytics market to grow at 13.22% CAGR through 2028

According to a new report by Verified Market Research, “Supply Chain Analytics Market,” the market for supply chain analytics, valued at $5.06 Billion in 2020, is projected to reach $13.68 Billion by 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.22 % from 2021 to 2028.

According to the research firm, analytics is the ability to make data-driven decisions based on a summary of relevant often using visualization in the form of graphs, charts, trusted data and other mean. Supply chain generate huge amount of data and supply chain analytics helps to make sense of all the available data by covering patterns and generating insights. Supply chain analytics offers advantages such as accurate forecast, risk management, planning and scheduling, order optimization, inventory management, and real-time supply chain execution in end-use industries.

The major players in the market include Birst Inc., Capgemini, Genpact, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., MicroStrategy, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software, according to the report announcement.



