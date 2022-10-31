What does it take to be a supply chain visionary? That was the question answered by Ignacio Arranz at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago October 17 – 19, 2022.

Arranz, Procter & Gamble’s Senior Vice President of Supply Innovation and Global Physical Distribution, accepted this year’s Visionary Award on behalf of the leader in the CPG space. The annual award, which is sponsored by the Association for Supply Chain Management, is given to a supply chain organization that is leading the way in its vertical.

In a 30-minute fireside chat moderated by Abe Eshkenzi, CEO of ASCM, Arranz explained the evolution of P&G’s supply chain from Supply 1.0 to Supply 3.0. In Supply 1.0, the organization was focused internally on optimizing P&G’s manufacturing operations. Supply 2.0 added an external lens to the supply chain, including the integration of planning with suppliers, digitalization and the first steps towards the end-to-end synchronization of the supply chain.

P&G’s Ignacio Arranz (Right) discusses the CPG leader’s supply chain strategy with Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of ASCM.

In Supply 3.0, P&G is building an end-to-end synchronized, sustainable and resilient supply chain, amplified by data analytics and enabled by an organization that is at the leading edge of transformation, mastery and leadership.

Arranz described a framework built around four pillars: Resiliency to supply in full; seamless data interconnection with customers and suppliers; enabling the company to meet its 2040 sustainability goals; and a superior workforce and Integrated Work Systems (IWS) 5.0 across the end-to-end supply chain.



Separately, P&G executives Adrienne C Palermo and Jessica Robledo Garcia presented how the company is accelerating business value by digitally upskilling its supply chain professionals, beginning at the line level. The Citizen Developer initiative puts programming tools in the hands of employees at all levels of the organization, empowering them to develop new applications to solve persistent problems, such as predicting the impact of extreme weather events on P&G’s portfolio of products.

Launched in 2020, the NextGen Visionary Award recognizes companies undertaking initiatives that span the processes recognized by the SCOR model, along with talent development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion or other ESG initiatives.

Past winners include:

2020 – Honeywell, which went above and beyond to transform its facilities and assets to produce badly needed PPE during the early days of the pandemic and transform a convention center in Miami into a treatment facility for COVID patients.

2021 – American Eagle Outfitters, AEO, for its Supply Chain 2.0 initiative, which is utilizing NextGen technologies to create a shared order fulfillment and last mile delivery platform for small-to-mid-size retailers.

To learn more about Procter & Gamble, visit [url=http://www.pg.com. ]http://www.pg.com. [/url];

To learn more about the NextGen Supply Chain Awards, visit [url=http://www.nextgensupplychainconference.com/en/NextGen-page]http://www.nextgensupplychainconference.com/en/NextGen-page[/url].

