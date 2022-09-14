Ansell launches workplace safety product and service brand, Inteliforz

Ansell, a global leader in safety solutions, today announced a new workplace safety product and service brand, Inteliforz. Leveraging real-time worker contextual connectivity and actionable movement data, Inteliforz extends Ansell’s safety promise by delivering connected safety solutions to drive enhanced worker safety and a more engaged workforce, the company stated.

With the launch of Inteliforz, Ansell has joined forces with Modjoul, a leading wearables and data analytics company delivering innovative solutions to improve workplace safety, and Corvex, a leading innovator for connected workforce technologies.

In working with wearable safety technology and analytics leader, Modjoul, the Inteliforz Motion Series leverages wearable sensor technology for the hand and wrist, providing measurable and actionable data that helps reduce risky movements that can lead to work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Similarly, by combining the Corvex cloud-based platform and IoT technology architecture with Ansell’s safety innovations and industry leadership, the Inteliforz Zone Series provides a continuous loop platform to report and resolve safety risks, ensure personal protective equipment compliance, and provide a real-time method for teams to interact, recognize, and share workplace safety concerns.

The new Intelliforz brand delivers innovative safety management solutions by offering industrial workers access to data to analyze motion ergonomics, the company explained.

“At Ansell, we have a deep understanding of workers’ needs and the importance of evolving safety products and solutions that are accessible to the front line as well as safety managers and executives,” states Neil Salmon, Managing Director and CEO at Ansell. “Through Inteliforz, and with the support from our technology partners, Corvex and Modjoul, we are enabling front-line workers to identify, collaborate, and gain insights to improve personal workplace safety while also improving their overall workplace. Our new connected worker technology is the future of workplace safety.”



