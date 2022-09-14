MMH    Topics     News

Ansell launches workplace safety product and service brand, Inteliforz

With the launch, Ansell partnered with Modjoul, a wearables and data analytics company delivering solutions to improve workplace safety, and Corvex, a leading provider of connected workforce technologies.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Ansell, a global leader in safety solutions, today announced a new workplace safety product and service brand, Inteliforz. Leveraging real-time worker contextual connectivity and actionable movement data, Inteliforz extends Ansell’s safety promise by delivering connected safety solutions to drive enhanced worker safety and a more engaged workforce, the company stated.

With the launch of Inteliforz, Ansell has joined forces with Modjoul, a leading wearables and data analytics company delivering innovative solutions to improve workplace safety, and Corvex, a leading innovator for connected workforce technologies.

In working with wearable safety technology and analytics leader, Modjoul, the Inteliforz Motion Series leverages wearable sensor technology for the hand and wrist, providing measurable and actionable data that helps reduce risky movements that can lead to work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Similarly, by combining the Corvex cloud-based platform and IoT technology architecture with Ansell’s safety innovations and industry leadership, the Inteliforz Zone Series provides a continuous loop platform to report and resolve safety risks, ensure personal protective equipment compliance, and provide a real-time method for teams to interact, recognize, and share workplace safety concerns.

The new Intelliforz brand delivers innovative safety management solutions by offering industrial workers access to data to analyze motion ergonomics, the company explained.

“At Ansell, we have a deep understanding of workers’ needs and the importance of evolving safety products and solutions that are accessible to the front line as well as safety managers and executives,” states Neil Salmon, Managing Director and CEO at Ansell. “Through Inteliforz, and with the support from our technology partners,  Corvex and Modjoul, we are enabling front-line workers to identify, collaborate, and gain insights to improve personal workplace safety while also improving their overall workplace. Our new connected worker technology is the future of workplace safety.”


Article Topics

News
Ansell
Safety
Wearable
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources