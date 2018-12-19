ANSI Standards ECMA 15-2018 and ECMA 35-2018 approved for release

MMH Staff

December 19, 2018

The Electrification and Controls Manufacturers Association (ECMA) industry group of MHI is pleased to announce the completion and approval of ANSI ECMA 15-2018 and ANSI ECMA 35-2018.



ANSI ECMA 15-2018, “Cable-less Controls for Electric Overhead Traveling Cranes” is a revision of ANSI ECMA 15-2010. It provides the minimum requirements and guidelines for cable-less controls of electric overhead traveling cranes. A cable-less control device uses radio frequency signals to control cane the movements and actions for applications such as material handling. This standard is referenced in CMAA Specification #70, Specifications for Top Running & Gantry Type Multiple Girder Electric Overhead Traveling Cranes, and CMAA Specification #74, Specifications for Top Running & Under Running Single Girder Electric Traveling Cranes Utilizing Under Running Trolley Hoist. These specifications contain information and references specific to electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes.



ANSI ECMA 35-2018, “Electrification Systems for Electric Overhead Traveling Cranes” is a new American National Standard. It provides minimum requirements and guidelines for alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) electrification systems for electric overhead, monorail, and gantry traveling cranes. Electrification systems include conductor bars, festoon systems, cable chains, spring driven reels, and motor driven reels. The standard provides requirements on how electrification systems can be safely and effectively integrated onto EOT cranes.



These standards can be purchased at mhi.org/ecma. For more information, contact Ashley Skidmore at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

