Apex announces strategic OEM relationship with Zebra Technologies

Partnership supports strategic alignment of markets each company serves, including retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

By

To help fuel further product innovations, Apex Supply Chain Technologies has announced a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationship with Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Zebra is a leader at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. This OEM relationship provides Apex access to an array of technologies, including Zebra’s scanning, imaging and RFID products for custom scanning solutions.

“Zebra’s focus and continued investment in technology aligns with today’s customers and those we’ll serve in the future,” said Mike Wills, chief revenue officer, Apex Supply Chain Technologies. “With access to one of the largest, richest technology portfolios, Apex can continually ensure our customers have the best of breed solutions. The strategic alignment of the markets our companies serve, including retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics will benefit our customers.”


