MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Apex Companies opens new facility in Virginia

The facility provides over 45,000 square feet of storage space to support Apex’s growing new and used pallet rack business.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
More Storage

Apex Companies, a storage and materials handling solutions provider, announced the opening of its new quick ship warehouse in Emporia, Virginia. The facility provides over 45,000 square feet of storage space to support Apex’s growing new and used pallet rack business.

Customers can search for new and like-new pallet rack components and accessories as well request a quick ship quote online at ApexWarehouseSystems.com. The new Emporia location allows Apex to reach customers in the Mid-Atlantic region faster and with lower shipping costs vs. the Apex Illinois facility. “Our customer base is growing, notes Peter DeHaan, National Account Sales at Apex Cos. “The Emporia location is centrally located allowing us to deliver orders quickly for our Mid-Atlantic and East Coast customers. It also gives us a convenient spot to deliver quality used rack that we recover from tear-down jobs in that part of the country,” adds DeHaan.

Apex Companies is a full-service warehousing solutions partner. Apex designs and installs a variety of storage systems, from simple selective pallet rack to complex pick modules and automated systems. Apex also offers comprehensive pallet rack damage assessment and repair services.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Apex
Rack
Storage
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources