Apex Companies opens new facility in Virginia

Apex Companies, a storage and materials handling solutions provider, announced the opening of its new quick ship warehouse in Emporia, Virginia. The facility provides over 45,000 square feet of storage space to support Apex’s growing new and used pallet rack business.

Customers can search for new and like-new pallet rack components and accessories as well request a quick ship quote online at ApexWarehouseSystems.com. The new Emporia location allows Apex to reach customers in the Mid-Atlantic region faster and with lower shipping costs vs. the Apex Illinois facility. “Our customer base is growing, notes Peter DeHaan, National Account Sales at Apex Cos. “The Emporia location is centrally located allowing us to deliver orders quickly for our Mid-Atlantic and East Coast customers. It also gives us a convenient spot to deliver quality used rack that we recover from tear-down jobs in that part of the country,” adds DeHaan.

Apex Companies is a full-service warehousing solutions partner. Apex designs and installs a variety of storage systems, from simple selective pallet rack to complex pick modules and automated systems. Apex also offers comprehensive pallet rack damage assessment and repair services.



