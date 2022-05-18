MMH    Topics 

Apparel retailer The ZigZag Stripe chooses OPEX Infinity ASRS solution

Implementation of goods-to-person (G2P) solution expected to enable storage and picking efficiencies for The ZigZag Stripe while helping it compete with larger retailers.

To increase efficiency and meet increasing order fulfillment needs, online women’s apparel boutique The ZigZag Stripe has selected the Infinity Automated Store and Retrieval System (ASRS), a new warehouse automation solution developed by OPEX Corporation, a global leader in warehouse, document, and mail automation, OPEX has announced.

Infinity ASRS is a goods-to-person (G2P) solution, which according to OPEX, provides storage density, configurability, and flexibility to meet the most pressing warehouse automation challenges for companies handling micro-fulfillment, omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, and ecommerce.

“We are moving to a larger warehouse to meet growing demand,” said Joel Hall, Chief Financial Officer of Texas-based The ZigZag Stripe. “To best compete with other online clothing retailers, we chose the Infinity system to help us maintain efficiency while maximizing space and maintaining labor hours.”

To sell, ship and process payments, The ZigZag Stripe uses ecommerce platform Shopify. With the denser storage and higher throughput of the Infinity system, along with the power of Shopify, The ZigZag Stripe aspires to operate as a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, outsourcing elements of its distribution, warehousing, and fulfillment operations in the future.

“We have deep experience with apparel customers and knew we could efficiently fulfill the product dimensions, weights and fulfillment accuracy needs of The ZigZag Stripe,” said Drew Stevens, Vice President of Global Business Development, OPEX. “We collaborated to create the ideal workflow for picking and storing that optimized integration with Shopify. Ultimately, the Infinity system was the best solution.”

OPEX’s proprietary Cortex software platform integrates with Shopify allowing the Infinity G2P solution maximum flexibility and scalability in both throughput and storage, OPEX added.

“As we grow and scale, warehouse automation allows us to meet customer demands, keep employees happy, and keep growing so we can give back to causes that are important to us,” said Leslie Hall, Chief Executive Officer, The ZigZag Stripe. “We operate in a world where people want their orders very quickly. When we get our product out faster to our customers, we see a direct correlation in sales. The OPEX Infinity warehouse automation technology helps us stay relevant and better compete with much larger retailers.”


News
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Goods to Person
OPEX
