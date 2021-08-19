MMH    Topics     News    Mergers & Acquisitions

Applied Industrial Technologies acquires R.R. Floody Company

Acquisition of Rockford, Ill.-based firm expands AIT's automation offering

By

Applied Industrial Technologies today announced it has acquired R.R. Floody Company, Inc., a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision, mobile and collaborative robotics, motion control, material handling, and digital capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Neil A. Schrimsher, President & Chief Executive Officer for Applied, commented, “We are pleased to announce the addition of the R.R. Floody Company, which further enhances our growing automation offering focused on next generation technologies. Floody has a strong presence across the U.S. Midwest market, and brings valuable and innovative capabilities in advanced facility automation with a focus on machine vision. Floody’s engineered solutions and technical expertise align with our overall strategy, and provide further momentum to our scaling automation position into early fiscal 2022. We welcome Floody to Applied and look forward to their contributions going forward.”

Based in Rockford, IL, Floody’s team of 18 associates operates from one location and serves customers primarily across consumer packaging, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical technology, and general industrial industries.


