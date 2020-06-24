MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Aptean acquires WorkWise

This acquisition furthers Aptean’s presence within the manufacturing market.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Software

Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of WorkWise, LLC, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions designed for discrete manufacturers and customer relationship management (CRM) software.

This acquisition furthers Aptean’s presence within the manufacturing market, adding purpose-built software created to handle the complex needs of manufacturers that design and build highly engineered products. WorkWise ERP manufacturing software gives customers improved visibility into their processes to help integrate engineering activities, streamline operations and improve efficiencies. WorkWise’s customer base, which includes manufacturers in industrial vehicles, agricultural equipment, industrial equipment, food and beverage equipment, metals and plastics fabrication and electronics, increases Aptean’s leadership presence and market share in those industries.

In addition to serving the manufacturing industry, WorkWise also serves the banking, finance and business services markets with its OnContact CRM solution. The award-winning SaaS software includes sales automation, marketing automation, customer service, contact center, mapping and mobile functionality to enhance the customer relationship experience.

The unique method in which WorkWise integrates ERP, CRM and CAD for a complete engineered manufacturing solution helps ensure custom design and build aligns with specifications for a positive customer experience. WorkWise ERP and CRM software can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean, said, “WorkWise calls its philosophy ‘customer inspired’ because they put customers first, listen to their unique requirements and then use that feedback to create innovative business solutions. This customer-first mentality is a natural fit for Aptean and our enterprise management solutions that are designed to meet the specific needs of specialized industries such as discrete manufacturing. We are thrilled to welcome WorkWise into the Aptean family.”

With headquarters in the greater Milwaukee, WI, area and more than 90 employees, WorkWise has been helping companies achieve success for over 15 years. WorkWise products enable more than 500 businesses to better serve their customers, prospects and employees.

“At WorkWise, our business-critical solutions enable our customers to grow by increasing productivity, decreasing costs, strengthening employee and customer relationships and improving business performance. I’m delighted with the opportunity to join Aptean with its proven leadership and ability to drive exceptional growth in the industries we jointly serve. Aptean’s scale provides greater opportunity for the future growth of the WorkWise ERP and CRM products, customers and employees,” said Wayne T. Wedell, CEO and President of WorkWise.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
Aptean
Supply Chain Software
WorkWise
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources