AR Racking makes its debut at ProMat 2023

The creation of an office in the United States in Charlotte represents an ambitious plan in AR Racking’s consolidation as an international leader in industrial storage solutions.

AR Racking (Booth S3870), specialist in industrial storage systems, is showing its wide range of comprehensive storage solutions both for large pallet loads and other smaller sizes for picking operations, as well as showcase its vast expertise collaborating with leading engineering firms dedicated to integration in the installation of warehouses with different levels of automation.

After a solid, distinguished and growing track record in European and Latin American markets, the creation of an office in the United States in Charlotte represents an ambitious plan in AR Racking’s consolidation as an international leader in industrial storage solutions.

AR Racking’s value proposition is strongly oriented towards R&D&I through the activity of its technology centre and the various research centres it has at several universities across northern Spain. AR Racking, present in more than 60 markets, has been carrying out major storage projects in the United States for years in partnership with the most important system integrators for large automated warehouses.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


