Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company

Pugleasa has been the exclusive distributor of Rite-Hite products in Minnesota, the Dakotas and parts of western Wisconsin and northern Iowa since the mid 1980s

Milwaukee-based Arbon Equipment Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rite-Hite, has acquired Pugleasa Company, Inc., a loading dock and industrial door sales and service organization headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Pugleasa Company has been in the material handling business for 65 years and has been the exclusive distributor of Rite-Hite products in Minnesota, the Dakotas and parts of western Wisconsin and northern Iowa since the mid 1980s. Curt Moses has owned Pugleasa since 2008, during which the business grew thanks to a strong focus on employing good people, providing quality products and excellent customer service.

“Rite-Hite’s long and healthy partnership with Curt and the Pugleasa team made this acquisition a natural for our organization,” said Gerry Timms, President of Rite-Hite Company LLC, and Arbon Equipment Corporation. “And our customer focused philosophy is right in-line with what the Pugleasa team has been doing since their founding.”

The Pugleasa employees are now part of the Arbon Equipment organization and the work of serving customers continues uninterrupted. This new office is part of a growing network of Arbon Equipment sales and service providers with over 65 offices in the USA, Canada, and Australia.

Rite-Hite is a leading manufacturer of material handling systems for safety and productivity. Principal product lines include: vehicle restraints, dock levelers, integrated controls, dock seals and shelters, industrial doors, HVLS fans, safety barriers and warning systems, industrial curtain walls, machine guarding systems, and aftermarket products and services. For more information, please visit RiteHite.com or call 1-800-456-0600.

Arbon Equipment Corporation is a leading material handling sales and service organization that employs nearly 1000 people in support of companies from a variety of industries. For more information, please visit here.


