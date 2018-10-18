Arbor Day Foundation partners with CHEP for international reforestation projects

As part of their commitment, Brambles and CHEP will plant 60,000 trees in the Mississippi River Valley and 5,000 trees in the Landes region of France this year.

<p>Executives from CHEP and Brambles recently presented a $75,000 check to the Arbor Day Foundation for reforestation projects in the United States and France. The donation will allow the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 60,000 trees in the Mississippi River Valley region of the U.S. and 5,000 trees in the Landes region of France. (Pictured L-R: Dan Lambe, president of Arbor Day Foundation; Laura Nador, president of CHEP North America; and JJ Freijo, global head of sustainability at Brambles.)</p>

Executives from CHEP and Brambles recently presented a $75,000 check to the Arbor Day Foundation for reforestation projects in the United States and France. The donation will allow the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 60,000 trees in the Mississippi River Valley region of the U.S. and 5,000 trees in the Landes region of France. (Pictured L-R: Dan Lambe, president of Arbor Day Foundation; Laura Nador, president of CHEP North America; and JJ Freijo, global head of sustainability at Brambles.)

Warehouse in the News

Other Voices: Planning and technology can reduce disaster risk
ALAN issues 25 urgent requests to support ongoing Michael, Florence recovery
Arbor Day Foundation partners with CHEP for international reforestation projects
Amazing Packaging Race winners announced
Argonne, ALABC members join forces with Electric Applications to improve batteries
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer
Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
All Resources
By ·

The Arbor Day Foundation, CHEP and Brambles, CHEP’s parent company and a global supply-chain logistics leader operating in more than 60 countries, have announced a partnership that will plant trees in the United States and France. At a recent event, Brambles and CHEP kicked off the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation by donating $75,000 to begin the reforestation projects. As part of their commitment, Brambles and CHEP will plant 60,000 trees in the Mississippi River Valley and 5,000 trees in the Landes region of France this year.

“We applaud Brambles and CHEP for becoming stewards of forests both in the U.S. and abroad,” said Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of their commitment, the trees planted will provide cleaner air and water as well as restore natural wildlife habitat.”

This bottomland hardwood ecosystem of the Mississippi River Valley is one of the most important critical wetland resources on the North American continent. Originally covered with 25 million acres of forestland, less than 5 million acres of this precious resource remain forested. This has resulted in a decline in wildlife, a loss of natural flood control, a decrease in water quality, and an increasing dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. This reforestation project will directly improve water quality by filtering out pollutants in the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico, bringing sustainable and flourishing life back to these lands.

“Working with the Arbor Day Foundation is a natural collaboration - trees are at the heart of what we both do,” said Laura Nador, president, CHEP North America. “Supporting reforestation projects in the Mississippi River Valley and France is a very tangible way for both the Arbor Day Foundation and CHEP to demonstrate our joint commitment to protecting our forests and the environment.”

Brambles and CHEP participation in the Landes region of France is part of a larger project that represents almost 100 hectares, which were destroyed during the storm Klaus in 2009. Through reforestation, the landowners will revive a devastated and abandoned ecosystem, provide for biodiversity and maintain the forest cover within the largest artificial forest in Europe.


Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

CHEP · Packaging · Pallets · Sustainability · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation
Warehouse and distribution center managers have never been under more pressure to transform their operations through the application of software, automation and new thinking aimed to streamline processes and keep pace with customer demands.
Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...

Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Partner Links