MMH    Topics 

ARC Advisory Group report: PLC market feels COVID-19 impact

Tthe market for programmable logic controllers (PLCs) contracted slightly in 2019 after two strong years of growth, and is taking a strong hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

New research from the ARC Advisory Group on the programmable logic controllers (PLC) and programmable automation controllers (PAC) market reveals that PLCs and PACs continue to be the preferred choice among machine builders and end users. This applies not just for traditional machine control, but also increasingly in process and infrastructure applications. The market contracted slightly in 2019 after two strong years of growth, and is taking a strong hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

“The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is changing how industrial processes are controlled and monitored, but PLCs are growing with and adapting to the new challenges rather than being replaced by alternate technologies. Based on established industrial technology, PLCs are valued for their speed, repeatability, reliability, and ease of deployment and maintenance.”
 
“PLCs have gained a lot of speed and new functionality in the past decade, allowing some users to switch to smaller PLCs. This tactic is especially popular with cost-conscious machine builders, and is changing the market dynamics,” according to David Humphrey, Research Director at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s PLC and PLC-based PAC Global Market Research report. “The coronavirus will set the market back in 2020, and the study includes an updated forecast that reflects how and when we expect the PLC market to recover in the coming years,” added Humphrey.

In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offering. In alphabetical order, these include: Mitsubishi, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens.

This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the PLC and PLC-based PAC market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modelling techniques.


Article Topics

News
Controls
PLCs
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources