MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

Are you ready for ProMat 2023?

If not, we have your back.

By

ProMat 2023 will open its doors on Monday, March 20 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. Show sponsor MHI says there are 1,050 exhibitors and more than 150 on floor educational sessions.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

5 ways to get more out of your ProMat experience
Here are some tips for getting the most out of the show.

4 keynotes and panels focus on breaking down barriers, leadership and creativity
This year’s event will feature these four keynotes.

ProMat 2023: Get the lay of the land with a show map
Find your way around McCormick place North and South.

Don’t miss ProMat 2023’s on-floor seminars
This year’s ProMat event will feature 155 different on-floor education seminars that you can take part in for free right on the event’s exhibition floor.

MHI Innovation Award finalists announced
MHI announced the four finalists chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

Young Professionals networking event at ProMat 2023
A peer-to-peer network designed for individuals who are aged 40 or younger, MHI’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) gathers three times a year in person, with one of those events taking place at ProMat.

Women in supply chain shine at ProMat 2023
This year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum takes place on Monday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Welcoming international attendees to ProMat 2023
Co-organized with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Trade Event Partnership Program (TEPP), ProMat’s international delegation program attracts and recruits delegations of qualified international buyers to attend the event.

Modern’s complete coverage of ProMat 2023
Modern’s editorial team produces the official Show Daily for ProMat 2023.

Official ProMat 2023 show website
Search for exhibitors, seminars and more


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

Demand for warehouse automation soars
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Noel P. Bodenburg's avatar
Noel P. Bodenburg
Noël P. Bodenburg, executive managing editor, has been with Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News since 2006. She is a graduate of Boston University. Prior to joining the Supply Chain Group magazines, Noël worked as a production and managing editor at other industry business-to-business publications.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources