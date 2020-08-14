Are your Industrial Automated Mobile Robots or Platforms Safe?

Date/Time Thursday, August 27, 2020 2:00PM Moderator Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media Panelists Joe Bablo, Principal Engineering Manager, UL Thursday, August 27, 2020 2:00PMMike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless MediaJoe Bablo, Principal Engineering Manager, UL

New technology, such as the automation of routine functions, is rapidly increasing in the industrial environment. As this type of technology becomes more embedded, safety of the automated mobile robot (AMR) or automated mobile platform (AMP) becomes increasingly more important. UL has developed UL 3100, the Outline of Investigation for Automated Mobile Platforms, to help ensure industrial AMPs and similar types of products are safe.

Help Ensure Safety through UL 3100 Certification

In this webinar you’ll gain an understanding of the evaluation requirements of UL 3100, the inherent risks to consider and mitigate, and UL’s assessment approach for AMP’s. The requirements covered in the webinar include:

Risk of fire, shock, energy hazard and injury

Batteries and battery management systems (BMS)

Object avoidance and detection

Risk assessment

Functional safety

Robotic payloads

Product integration

