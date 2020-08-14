MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts

Are your Industrial Automated Mobile Robots or Platforms Safe?

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 2pm ET

By

Date/Time
Thursday, August 27, 2020 2:00PM
Moderator
Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media
Panelists
Joe Bablo, Principal Engineering Manager, UL

New technology, such as the automation of routine functions, is rapidly increasing in the industrial environment. As this type of technology becomes more embedded, safety of the automated mobile robot (AMR) or automated mobile platform (AMP) becomes increasingly more important. UL has developed UL 3100, the Outline of Investigation for Automated Mobile Platforms, to help ensure industrial AMPs and similar types of products are safe.

Help Ensure Safety through UL 3100 Certification
In this webinar you’ll gain an understanding of the evaluation requirements of UL 3100, the inherent risks to consider and mitigate, and UL’s assessment approach for AMP’s. The requirements covered in the webinar include:

  • Risk of fire, shock, energy hazard and injury
  • Batteries and battery management systems (BMS)
  • Object avoidance and detection
  • Risk assessment
  • Functional safety
  • Robotic payloads
  • Product integration
