Argano acquires supply chain consulting firm SCMO2

Tech services company Argano acquires SAP Gold Partner SCMO2

Business and technology services provider Argano announced today it has acquired SCMO2, a supply chain systems consulting company and SAP Gold Partner. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Headquartered in Atlanta, SCMO2 was founded in 2003 and achieved SAP Gold Partner status in 2018. The company has built a strong reputation within the supply chain management (SCM) community by focusing on pragmatic and elegant solutions to complex challenges, according to Argano.

“Our work has become especially urgent as global supply chains are tested, with unexpected shortages in a wide range of areas from computer chips to food products,” said Matthew Campbell, founder of SCMO2. “To meet today’s challenges, SCMO2 guides supply chain planning and execution with a team that excels at both technical and functional aspects of targeted business processes. We deliver better results through higher standards. And as part of Argano, we can now deliver an even more comprehensive solution that further enhances the value we bring to solving deficits in the foundations of supply chains.”

Argano offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that support what it calls next-generation Digital Operating Platforms, including:

• Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.
• Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.
• Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.
• Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.
• Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

“SCMO2 is a leader in supply chain management, having developed an unrivaled repository of process and solution knowledge that helps companies improve how they plan, sell and deliver in a world of increasing speed and complexity,” said Argano CEO, and former Co-CEO of PublicisSapient, Chip Register. “They are thought leaders and it’s in their culture to invest in relationships and reinforce a level of trust that drives results. This in turn leads to a repeat business rate of more than 90 percent. SCMO2’s expertise in supply chain deepens Argano’s ability to deliver cloud-based Digital Operating Platforms, supporting complex selling and fulfillment environments from commerce to cash to close.”


