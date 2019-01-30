AS/RS group alleviating misconceptions in new video
The Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Industry Group of MHI has released a second video in their series of informational videos about AS/RS systems and equipment.
Warehouse in the NewsAS/RS group alleviating misconceptions in new video Zebra Technologies to acquire Temptime Corporation How Ingram Micro Gets More Done, Faster Rider Lift to 2nd Floor For Spring Manufacturer Rider Lift for Mezzanines In Automobile Dealerships More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceHow Ingram Micro Gets More Done, Faster Download the whitepaper to learn how Apex Handheld Device Management Solutions helped Ingram Micro
All Resources
The Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Industry Group of MHI has released a second video in their series of informational videos about AS/RS systems and equipment.
The video works to disprove common misconceptions about AS/RS being wrong for certain applications or facilities and illustrates the flexibility of these systems. You can view the video at https://videos.mhi.org/common-misconceptions-about-asrs.
Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (ASRS) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of automated storage/retrieval systems. They supply systems worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. To learn more, visit mhi.org/as-rs.
For more information on the ASRS Industry Group, please contact Anupam Berry Bose at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 704-676-1190.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomated Storage · Automation · MHI · ·
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility Continuous improvement in action View More From this Issue