AS/RS group alleviating misconceptions in new video

MMH Staff

January 30, 2019

The Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Industry Group of MHI has released a second video in their series of informational videos about AS/RS systems and equipment.



The video works to disprove common misconceptions about AS/RS being wrong for certain applications or facilities and illustrates the flexibility of these systems. You can view the video at https://videos.mhi.org/common-misconceptions-about-asrs.

Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (ASRS) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of automated storage/retrieval systems. They supply systems worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. To learn more, visit mhi.org/as-rs.



For more information on the ASRS Industry Group, please contact Anupam Berry Bose at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 704-676-1190.

