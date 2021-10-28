MMH    Topics 

ASCM corporate Awards of Excellence go to teams from Eaton, Univar Solutions and Microsoft

Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) also names individual awards for professionals representing GDIC, Northrop Grumman and PepsiCo

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), an organization for supply chain learning, transformation, innovation and leadership, announced yesterday that Eaton, Univar Solutions and Microsoft have won the 2021 ASCM Awards of Excellence.

The program also recognized individual winners Shaunna Rudolph, supply chain director at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT); Angela L. Ward, manager of global supply chain at Northrop Grumman Corporation; and Haris Ikram, CLTD, logistics, distribution and transportation manager at PepsiCo, Pakistan.

Each year, the ASCM Awards of Excellence recognize superior performance and dedication to advancing the field of supply chain management.

Eaton was presented with the 2021 Award of Excellence — Learning and Development, which recognizes an organization’s commitment to productivity and advancement based on the effective and ongoing application of educational concepts, competencies and best practices from ASCM performance-driven team training and the APICS body of knowledge. The company partnered with ASCM to implement a superior learning process across its regions and businesses, enabling members of the Eaton supply chain function to communicate with a common language and address business challenges with outstanding results.

The 2021 Award of Excellence — Corporate Transformation was given to Univar Solutions for an organizational transformation that elevated the business as a result of a supply chain assessment leveraging ASCM global standards, products, services and resources; the APICS body of knowledge; and the Supply Chain Operations Reference (SCOR) model. Univar Solutions collaborated with ASCM to execute a business transformation that generated more than $76 million in savings and new opportunities, as well as the safest year on record — a 32% reduction over the prior year.

Microsoft was honored for its commitment to supply chain circularity through the reuse, repurposing and remanufacturing of parts, which is meaningfully extending the life cycles of its key assets. ASCM also recognized its commitment to collaborating with suppliers in order to significantly reduce global emissions with the 2021 Award of Excellence — Making and Impact. This award honors an initiative that creates a better world through supply chain as a result of pioneering corporate social responsibility, proven business integrity and an unwavering focus on sustainability.

“Here at ASCM, we are dedicated to unraveling the tough questions facing today’s global supply chains. But we’re equally passionate about celebrating victories,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “The three corporate winners we honor today embody that drive and commitment to creating a better world through supply chain.”

In addition to the three corporate awards, three outstanding supply chain individuals were recognized. First, Shaunna Rudolph, supply chain director at GDIT received the 2021 Award of Excellence — Supply Chain Leader for exhibiting extraordinary team and organizational leadership; providing dedicated coaching, mentoring and support of colleagues; and making lasting contributions to the advancement of the supply chain profession.

Northrop Grumman’s Angela L. Ward, manager of global supply chain, was presented with the 2021 Award of Excellence — Diversity and Inclusion Champion for displaying exceptional commitment to diversity and inclusion, fostering professional environments that value equality and individual differences, and inspiring people of all profiles and backgrounds to succeed in supply chain careers.

Finally, the 2021 ASCM Award of Excellence – Emerging Supply Chain Leader was given to Haris Ikram, CLTD, logistics, distribution and transportation manager, PepsiCo, Pakistan for being a visionary young professional who has made contributions to the supply chain profession that demonstrate strong potential to become an outstanding leader in the field.

“Each and every day, supply chain professionals work diligently to innovate, synchronize and surmount extreme supply chain challenges,” Eshkenazi added. “It’s an honor to recognize such an impressive group of industry leaders through the ASCM Awards of Excellence.”

The 2022 program will open for entries in May. Learn more here.


