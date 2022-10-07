MMH    Topics     Manufacturing Day

ASME celebrates Manufacturing Day

Leading engineering society welcomes President Biden’s National Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing

By

In observance of Manufacturing Day, recognizing the global contributions of the manufacturing industry, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has announced it is celebrating the value of manufacturing to the economy and welcomes President Joe Biden’s announcement of a forward-thinking National Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing.

ASME is the voice of more than 85,000 engineering professionals and academics in the United States and worldwide, many of whom are represented in the manufacturing sector.

“ASME has long played an important role in the success of advanced manufacturing in the United States and worldwide through our development of industry standards in areas such as aerospace engineering, bioengineering, and workforce development.
“Our recent report on the Future of Manufacturing delves into the future workflows and skills needed for mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering, and machinist roles over the next decade,” said ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile.

“ASME welcomes the Biden administration’s launch today of the National Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing, which is intended to provide a blueprint for federal government agencies and the nation for the next four years,” Costabile continued. “The United States has traditionally lacked a national policy to encourage manufacturing, and this is an important step forward for fostering discussion and collaboration. The ASME community looks forward to working with the Executive Branch and Congress to support the President’s initiative, which focuses on developing and advancing new technologies; growing the manufacturing workforce from K-12 through higher education; and ensuring resiliency of the manufacturing supply chain. Through engineering and manufacturing, we will work together to solve our nation’s greatest challenges.”


