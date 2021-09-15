MMH    Topics 

ASME launches new company to accelerate digital transformation

Metrix, an ASME company, will host in-person and virtual events, expert content, other opportunities for the engineering community in a variety of industries

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More News

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more.

The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering brand of media products.

“ASME has a long history of connecting engineering experts and the next chapter starts with Metrix,” says ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile. “From the first meeting of ASME’s founders 140 years ago through today, we bring engineers together to solve real-world problems and improve the quality of life worldwide. Engineers rely on ASME for standards, professional development, and technical resources. Our industry events team already has strong connections with industry leaders. With Metrix, they’ll build on those relationships and focus on creating enduring, immersive experiences where technology insights, expert advice and resources are available to engineers around the clock to inform their technology purchase decisions and strengthen business relationships.”

Deborah Holton will lead Metrix as the company’s president, reporting to ASME Chief Strategy Officer Michael Johnson.

Holton has served as ASME’s managing director of industry events since 2018 and will bring her team to the new company, adding several content and technology specialists. Building on their success with ASME industry events, Metrix launches with eight established event brands: AM Medical, Oct. 27-28; Digital Twin Summit, Nov. 3-4; Wind+ Digital Summit, Nov. 16-17; Robotics for Inspection & Maintenance, Dec. 8-9; AM Industry Summit, March 8-9, 2022; Visualize MED, April 14-15, 2022; Big Data Industry Summit – Oil and Gas, June 15-16, 2022; and AM Tech Forum, June 2022.

“The way we do business has changed more in the last 18 months than in the last 18 years. The pandemic has accelerated industrial digital transformation and the need for current technical information, resources, and relationships to help engineers succeed,” says Holton. “Building a network for cross industry and interdisciplinary collaboration is more important than ever. I’m excited to lead this effort with Metrix.”


Article Topics

News
Additive Manufacturing
American Society of Mechanical Engineers ASME
ASME
Engineering
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources