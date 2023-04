Modern Materials Handling surveyed top warehouse and distribution professionals to uncover the impact the global pandemic had on e-commerce operations in 2020 and determine the outlook for 2021. To stay ahead of the curve in e-commerce order fulfillment, discover:

How organizations are using technology to solve labor challenges

Why a returns handling process is crucial

How fulfillment costs have changed in 2020

Which areas of e-fulfillment are a top priority for improvement

What actions are being taken to accommodate the changing requirements due to the pandemic

For insight into the challenges e-commerce operations are facing head on as the end of Q1 2021 approaches and how automation and technology can help solve them, download the research report.

View or download