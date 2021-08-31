ASTM International cancels October in-person standards meetings

In light of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and ongoing safety concerns for members and staff, ASTM International announced today that the October Committee Week meetings in Atlanta, GA, are now transitioning to all virtual.



These decisions were based on several factors, including, but not limited to:

Input from ASTM International members whose organizations are increasingly concerned with travel;

Most participating committees opting to meet virtually;

Specific information on the high case counts and hospitalizations in Atlanta, GA; and

Continued review of information and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other governmental bodies.



ASTM International staff will be contacting committee leaders to plan for virtual meetings or other alternatives for conducting committee business. Decisions about upcoming independent meetings will be made by the respective executive subcommittees working with ASTM headquarters.



Looking forward, ASTM International will rely on these and other relevant criteria and input points to assess the status of ASTM’s future standards development meetings and events, including the November and December committee weeks.



View the status of your committee’s next meeting by visiting here on ASTM’s site.



Last year, ASTM International also announced no-cost public access to a suite of more than two dozen standards used in the production and testing of personal protective equipment to combat the coronavirus public health emergency. For more information, visit www.astm.org/COVID-19.



