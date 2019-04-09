Atlatl takes aim with digital selling for manufacturers

Digital transformation is going on inside the four walls of many logistics operations, but all too often, companies that sell complex configured systems to enterprises lack the software needed to create a “side-by-side” digital sales experience for their customers, Marc Murphy, CEO of Atlatl Software (Booth S3968), said at a Tuesday booth press conference.

Atlatl offers digital selling software that creates 3D visuals of products an end-user company is considering and generates product configuration data. Atlatl’s solution also integrates with systems for 3D computer-aided design (CAD) and systems that hold bills of materials (BOMs). These capabilities allow for a side-by-side digital experience with potential customers who want to see how a complex product would look like and function within its intended space, while also accelerating the whole configure, price, quote and order process for the manufacturer, explained Murphy.

“You can’t sell in analog when the world is digital,” said Murphy. “Our software creates an immersive digital sales experience with your customers, while also resulting in fast and highly efficient sales process.”

Atlatl was founded in 2015 and already has 25 customers using its solution, with about 250 total entities including dealer network partners of those 25 customers. Murphy said some ProMat exhibitors could benefit from Atlatl’s solution, as might any attendee company that offers complex, configurable products and wants to improve its sales process.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place.




