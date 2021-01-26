MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Attabotics and FoodX Technologies partner on joint microfulfillment solution for e-grocery

Leveraging Microsoft’s Azure, the solution blends Attabotics’ robotics fulfillment system with FoodX's eGrocery software platform

By

Attabotics, a 3D robotics company that offers microfulfillment center automation, and FoodX Technologies, one of the leading eGrocery Management Solutions (eGMS) providers, today announced a North American joint market offering. By combining Attabotics’ robotics fulfillment system with the FoodX eGrocery software platform for front-end e-commerce, delivery routing, inventory management, fulfillment and reverse logistics, retailers can improve unit economics, increase speed to market and reduce capital expenditure, according to the vendors.

Requiring upwards of 85% less space than typical warehouse storage and fulfillment infrastructure, Attabotics solution transforms the rows and aisles of a typical warehouse into a single, vertical storage structure that’s modular and scalable, and uses “3D” robots internally to store and retrieve items for box packers on the outside perimeter.

FoodX Technologies, which has partnered with Carrefour Group and recently announced its entry into the U.S. market, provides a software solution that is said to improve online grocery margins, and increases the productivity of retailers’ e-commerce operations. The software based eGMS platform can be scaled to work for any size retailer and can deploy in the back of a store, within a dark-store and now in a micro-fulfillment center with Attabotics.

The joint Attabotics and FoodX offering and the deployment of micro-fulfillment solutions for eGrocery will use Microsoft Azure Private Edge Zones, Azure Stack Edge and Azure Sphere. They will also use Azure Data & AI to unlock insights across the digital supply chain. The Network Supply Chain model will also integrate into Microsoft’s on-premises hybrid-cloud Azure Stack Edge, which powers both the operational Nexus and robotics via integrated LTE/5G wireless communications.

“The FoodX software platform is the ideal partner for Attabotics and its hardware,” said Scott Gravelle, Attabotics Founder, CEO and CTO. “The ability to save retailers time and money is more important than ever, and that’s why we’ve centered this partnership on the ability to offer the best-in-class unit economics for grocery e-commerce.”

“There is immense opportunity to bolster efficiencies and profitability in the grocery sector, and we are always testing new technologies to benefit retailers,” said FoodX Technologies CEO Peter van Stolk. “In pairing our end-to-end software with Attabotics’ revolutionary technology, we alleviate age-old logistical challenges faced by retailers with 21st Century solutions, while also adapting to today’s shifting consumer behavior that demands speed and absolute convenience.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Attabotics
grocery industry
Micro-fulfillment
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
Time to integrate those robots
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources