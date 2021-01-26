Attabotics and FoodX Technologies partner on joint microfulfillment solution for e-grocery

Attabotics, a 3D robotics company that offers microfulfillment center automation, and FoodX Technologies, one of the leading eGrocery Management Solutions (eGMS) providers, today announced a North American joint market offering. By combining Attabotics’ robotics fulfillment system with the FoodX eGrocery software platform for front-end e-commerce, delivery routing, inventory management, fulfillment and reverse logistics, retailers can improve unit economics, increase speed to market and reduce capital expenditure, according to the vendors.



Requiring upwards of 85% less space than typical warehouse storage and fulfillment infrastructure, Attabotics solution transforms the rows and aisles of a typical warehouse into a single, vertical storage structure that’s modular and scalable, and uses “3D” robots internally to store and retrieve items for box packers on the outside perimeter.

FoodX Technologies, which has partnered with Carrefour Group and recently announced its entry into the U.S. market, provides a software solution that is said to improve online grocery margins, and increases the productivity of retailers’ e-commerce operations. The software based eGMS platform can be scaled to work for any size retailer and can deploy in the back of a store, within a dark-store and now in a micro-fulfillment center with Attabotics.

The joint Attabotics and FoodX offering and the deployment of micro-fulfillment solutions for eGrocery will use Microsoft Azure Private Edge Zones, Azure Stack Edge and Azure Sphere. They will also use Azure Data & AI to unlock insights across the digital supply chain. The Network Supply Chain model will also integrate into Microsoft’s on-premises hybrid-cloud Azure Stack Edge, which powers both the operational Nexus and robotics via integrated LTE/5G wireless communications.

“The FoodX software platform is the ideal partner for Attabotics and its hardware,” said Scott Gravelle, Attabotics Founder, CEO and CTO. “The ability to save retailers time and money is more important than ever, and that’s why we’ve centered this partnership on the ability to offer the best-in-class unit economics for grocery e-commerce.”

“There is immense opportunity to bolster efficiencies and profitability in the grocery sector, and we are always testing new technologies to benefit retailers,” said FoodX Technologies CEO Peter van Stolk. “In pairing our end-to-end software with Attabotics’ revolutionary technology, we alleviate age-old logistical challenges faced by retailers with 21st Century solutions, while also adapting to today’s shifting consumer behavior that demands speed and absolute convenience.”



