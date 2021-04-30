Attabotics partners with AltaML and Amii to bolster AI capabilities

Attabotics, a 3D robotics company, has entered a partnership with AltaML, a Canadian applied artificial intelligence and machine learning company, and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), one of the world’s preeminent centers of artificial intelligence research and application, to develop capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that further optimize efficiency and productivity in Attabotics’ solution infrastructure. Together, the three organizations will begin operationalizing the partnership through projects that combine AI technologies with IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance Attabotics’ data management and capabilities.

Attabotics offers a robotic, high density storage and retrieval system for fulfillment centers. The company transforms the rows and aisles of a typical warehouse into a single, vertical storage structure that’s modular and scalable, and uses 3D robots internally to store and retrieve items for box packers on the outside perimeter. Attabotics is building advanced AI/ML capabilities that maximize system throughput by predictively optimizing fulfillment while minimizing downtime. Attabotics drives these advanced AI models by leveraging IoT data derived from modern cloud based robotic operations.

“We’re excited to work with two world-renowned organizations to build the future of innovation in Canada,” said Scott Gravelle, Attabotics CEO. “Creating alliances with industry-leading partners is something we’ve put an emphasis on, which is why we’re so grateful to have identified the right partners in AltaML and Amii to help further optimize our platform as we revolutionize the supply chain.”

This collaboration draws on the strengths of three Alberta technology leaders to expand the data analytics capabilities for customers. Combining Attabotics’ expertise in warehousing and fulfillment with AltaML’s expertise developing applied AI solutions and Amii’s world-leading research expertise, the collaboration will enable innovation in areas such as maximizing system automation uptime and throughput. This partnership will also support the growth of Calgary and Alberta as an innovation hub and contributes to an ecosystem where technology and innovation continue to thrive.

“AltaML builds and deploys AI-powered software for complex problems, creating new competitive advantage for our partners,” said Nicole Janssen, AltaML co-CEO. “Attabotics has disrupted traditional warehousing, and we are thrilled to work with them, and Amii, to optimize their processes through applied AI. We are already seeing promising results and look forward to many more to come.”



