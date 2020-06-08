MMH    Topics     Education

Auburn’s Harbert College of Business creates Department of Supply Chain Management

Decision builds upon Auburn’s nationally recognized leadership in supply chain education

By

Latest Material Handling News

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
More Education

Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business today announced the formation of a Department of Supply Chain Management. The creation of the new department brings expanded resources and focus to the college’s highly ranked supply chain management program, where enrollment has grown by double digits in each of the past five years.

The Harbert College of Business supply chain management degree, which combines core business and elective course curriculum from multiple academic and industry-focused disciplines, was recognized as one of the top three programs in the nation by Gartner Group in its most recent rankings.

“Growth in demand for supply chain management programs and a track record of success for graduates are the two primary drivers of our decision to create the new Department of Supply Chain Management,” said Harbert College of Business Dean Annette L. Ranft.

“The growth in the number of students choosing supply chain management, growth in faculty and enhanced supply chain management research create the foundation for this department. In addition, an increased level of engagement with our partners in business and government contributed to our decision to invest in the area of supply chain management. Establishing a department allows us to continue to grow undergraduate and graduate programs and develop students to be highly desired and qualified graduates for the workforce. We are appreciative of the Auburn University Board of Trustees for their approval and unanimous support for the new department.”

Glenn Richey, the Raymond J. Harbert Eminent Scholar and Professor in Supply Chain Management, said the creation of the new department will give the college’s already robust supply chain management curriculum, research and partner engagement added visibility in the minds of potential students, existing students, prospective new faculty and business partners.

“In addition to raising the visibility of the program, this move will enable us to be more flexible in expanding and modifying curriculum to meet the needs of the rapidly changing world of supply chain management,” said Richey. “Having our own department will also allow us to build more relationships with business partners within the state, across the region, nationally and around the globe.”

Richey notes that the move to form a new department was in the works well before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the impact of the pandemic on supply chains has made the need for well-trained supply chain professionals even more acute.

“Research has shown that up to 70 percent of people currently working in supply chain management today have no formal education in the area,” continued Richey. “Our hands-on instruction, required internships and partner engagement prepares our students to make meaningful contributions to their employers on day one.”

Franklin Littleton, president at DHL Supply Chain, pointed to the need for more supply chain professionals and applauded the creation of the new Department of Supply Chain Management.

“I am very pleased to see the department being created,” noted Littleton. “DHL has benefited from our partnership with the Harbert College, and we find the graduates of the supply chain management program to be well-equipped, capable problem solvers with an excellent work ethic. This industry has been increasing in importance over many years with globalized manufacturing and supply, the increase of e-commerce and increasing global affluence and consumerism. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response has certainly brought these issues into even sharper focus.”

The new department includes Auburn’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation, or CSCI, where scholars, students and external partners collaborate to advance knowledge, drive thought leadership and create practical solutions for supply chain stakeholder communities. Brian Gibson, the Wilson Family Professor and executive director of CSCI, noted that the current pandemic brings to light critical issues in supply chain management that CSCI has been researching for some time.

“The impact of COVID-19 on supply chains here in Alabama and across the globe points to the value of the work we are doing at CSCI,” said Gibson. “We look forward to contributing our extensive knowledge of best practices and the results of future research projects to provide insights that will support the new Department of Supply Chain Management and our partners in industry and government.”

- For more information on the Department of Supply Chain Management, visit [url=https://harbert.auburn.edu/news/Auburns-Legacy-of-Supply-Chain-Management-Excellence.php]https://harbert.auburn.edu/news/Auburns-Legacy-of-Supply-Chain-Management-Excellence.php[/url]

- For information on the supply chain management degree, visit [url=https://harbert.auburn.edu/academics/undergraduate/supply-chain-management/index.php]https://harbert.auburn.edu/academics/undergraduate/supply-chain-management/index.php[/url]

- For more information on the Center for Supply Chain Innovation, visit [url=http://auburnsupplychain.org/]http://auburnsupplychain.org/[/url]


Article Topics

News
Education
Auburn University
Education
Supply Chain
   All topics

Education News & Resources

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards
American Logistics Aid Network announces 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
Protective packaging roundup
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources