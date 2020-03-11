AutoGuide introduces the heavy-payload MAX-N15

AutoGuide (Booth 3403) is exhibiting its highest payload autonomous mobile robot tugger, the MAX-N15, with up to 15,000 pounds towing capacity. Built on AutoGuide’s patent-pending modular design, the Max-N15 provides a common base that can be adapted for multiple manu-facturing and warehouse materials handling tasks.

“With the MAX-N15, companies needing to pull heavy payloads can safely and easily do so with autonomous robotics, greatly improving operational safety and enabling valuable labor re-sources to be utilized for higher value tasks,” said Rob Sullivan, president & CEO at AutoGuide Mobile Robots. “Our advanced, flexible, modular platform means companies no longer need to purchase completely different systems for different applications.”

Used by companies like Pactiv, Ford and Husqvara, AutoGuide’s family of advanced high-payload industrial AMRs are easy to deploy and program, improve safety, reduce costs and in-crease efficiency for a range of materials handling operations.



Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



