AutoGuide Mobile Robots opens testing center in Massachusetts

AutoGuide Mobile Robots today announced the virtual opening of a test facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that will enable potential customers to see a wide range of modular, high-payload autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in a live environment. Companies considering AMRs for their manufacturing, warehouse or other e-commerce-related distribution applications can virtually visit the test facility now—with the facility opening for onsite visits following Massachusetts’ phased re-opening guidelines—to see how the flexible, safe and easy-to-deploy AMRs would work in their own facilities. By identifying and addressing opportunities and challenges prior to investing in equipment or breaking ground on their own sites, end users will be able to integrate robotic solutions more quickly and consequently get their own tailored solutions to market faster.

“This new test center enables our customers to look under the hood and see various robots in operation moving higher payload materials in a real-life setting—prior to buying,” said Rob Sullivan, president & CEO, AutoGuide Mobile Robots. “Through the Lawrence Test Center, we’ll be able to work more closely with these customers to ensure efficient transitions from product development to new product introduction to customer deployments. As a result, our teams can deliver products to market faster and with a greater focus on the challenges facing our customers. It’s another step in ultimately ensuring our customers’ success as they optimize their logistics overall, ultimately reducing their payback period and increasing ROI.”

Enabling the benefits associated with the Lawrence Test Center becomes even more critical as AutoGuide continues to expand its product portfolio into new and diverse markets. For instance, as e-commerce continues to grow, the Lawrence Test Center will play an integral role in delivering zone and each picking product lines to customers. “With the opening of the center, we can now better aim our new advanced high-payload industrial AMRs towards solutions that are most impactful for customers,” Sullivan added.



