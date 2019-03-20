MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automate

Automate 2019 introduces “Automation Works!” day to help manufacturers, exhibitors fill open jobs

Last day of the April 8-11 show in Chicago will include theater sessions focused on working in automation and the chance for job seekers to connect with exhibitors looking for new employees.

By

The Automate 2019 Show and Conference is hosting its first Automation Works! day to help exhibitors identify potential employees.

According to show organizer the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the event is an effort to combat an unprecedented workforce shortfall and skills gap in manufacturing. Activities on April 11, the last day of the event, will include theater sessions focused on working in automation, culminating in a networking session from 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. for job seekers to connect with exhibitors who are specifically looking for new employees. Registration for the show floor and the Automation Works! day activities is free.

“As manufacturers add automation technologies to their production and logistics environments, job titles and tasks might change, but the number of jobs continues to rise,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “Unfortunately, finding qualified prospects with the skills and training to fill these positions has become increasingly difficult. Automate Works! day should help match the many skilled workers looking for work with the companies that need them. It’s a win-win for all parties.”

According to a recent study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, more than 2.4 million jobs are expected to remain unfilled in the manufacturing space by 2028. In addition, 80% of manufacturers report a shortage of qualified applicants for skilled production positions, and the shortage could cost U.S. manufacturers 11% of their annual earnings. Manufacturing executives reported an average of 94 days to recruit engineering and research employees and 70 days to recruit skilled production workers.

Automate Works! Theater Sessions on April 11:

Workforce Urgency for Robotics in Manufacturing (10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Dr. Stephen Catt, Deputy Director- Education and Workforce Development at Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing, shares how understanding the needs for workforce development leads to potential solutions that must be vetted and distributed effectively.

Using Artificial Intelligence to Reskill the Workforce: An Insider’s Guide from Education and Industry (11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is widely used in advanced manufacturing, retail, health care, finance, telecommunications, education, research and more. The evolution and continued use of AI brings questions surrounding the future of the workforce. This panel discussion addresses several of the most common questions centered around AI in the workforce, particularly as it relates to robotics and automation.

USA Science & Engineering Festival (11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Marc Shulman from the USA Science & Engineering Festival, next taking place April 25-26, 2020, in Washington, D.C., reviews what its group does for workforce development. The organization’s mission is to stimulate and sustain the interest of the nation’s youth in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by producing and presenting a compelling, exciting, and educational festival.

Robots.Jobs (12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.)

Behind every drone, every medical robot, every autonomous vehicle or robotic arm, there is a person who wants to build technology that will improve our lives. Representatives from Robots.Jobs will discuss how they connect skilled people with companies implementing automation.

Automation Works! Networking Session (12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Students and job seekers mingle with recruiters from Robots.Jobs and with exhibitors looking to hire.

Exhibitors open to booth visits from job seekers

Exhibitors who have signed up to meet with job seekers at their booths throughout the day include Acieta (booth 7914), Allied Vision Technologies, Inc (booth 8531); Becker Robotic Equipment (booth 8921); Calvary Robotics (booth 7709); Chicago Electric (booth 8318); Edgewater Automation (booth 7707); Groschopp Inc. (booth 8542), IPR Robotics (booth 7532); Motor Specialty Inc. (booth 9456); Neugart USA Corp (booth 9310); Onvio LLC (booth 9256); PIAB USA (booth 8360); Piezoelectric Technology Co., LTD (booth 8633); Pilz Automation Safety (booth 8937); RZ Automation (booth 7737); Shanghai Jiuxie Machinery Co., LTD (booth 8740) and Vention (booth 9124).


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Events
Automate
ProMat
Education
Automate
Education
Manufacturing
ProMat
Robotics
Workforce
   All topics

Automate News & Resources

Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
With focus on continued growth, Swisslog names new president and CEO of Americas region
Automate 2022 exceeds expectations with largest attendance and exhibitor count ever
Automate 2022 Recap: Integration as the Future
A3 announces Automate LIVE: virtual content from Automate
Plus One Robotics and Tompkins Robotics partner on automated solution for picking and sorting
More Automate

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources