Automate 2019 opens next week in Chicago

The Automate 2019 Show and Conference, North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, opens next week at McCormick Place in Chicago. The biennial event is the biggest yet with more than 500 exhibitors poised to share the latest technologies with 20,000+ attendees hoping to implement automation to better compete in the global market.

“Automation and robotics are rapidly transforming workflow in areas such as warehousing and distribution, electronics assembly, automotive, and food and beverage, resulting in significant growth and not just for large, multinational companies,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show’s organizer. “We see strong growth within small and medium-sized companies, many of whom are attending Automate this year to learn how the latest innovations can solve their real-world challenges and help them be more competitive on a global scale.”

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) World Robotics Report 2018, which compiles A3’s Robotic Industries Association (RIA) collected statistics, robot sales in the United States reached $2.1 billion and hit a new peak of almost 38,000 units, setting a record for the eighth year in a row (2010-2018). Robot density in the US manufacturing industry reached 200 robots per 10,000 employees vs. 97 in China (2017)—now more than double that of China and ranks seventh worldwide. The trend to automate production in both domestic and global markets is the main driving force of robot installations in the US.

Integrated Solutions Center

A key feature of the event includes the Integrated Solutions Center, where systems integrators showcase live demos and interactive displays of robotics, vision and automation applications. This is especially helpful for new users of automation who want to learn about the technologies available to help their business. Integrators in robotics and vision who have achieved certification to industry standards will be featured in the Integrated Solutions Center.

Technologies featured

More than 500 exhibits comprise the latest technologies and innovations in robotics, machine vision, motion control, artificial intelligence (AI) and related automation technologies. Welding, assembly and machine tending robots, mobile robots and human-robot collaborative technologies with intuitive user interfaces and software advances, machine learning and advanced computer vision technologies are just a few of the solutions that will be on display. Many companies will be introducing new technologies never before seen in North America.

More than 120 Automate conference sessions explore how automation secures a company’s success in a technologically fast-paced world where AI, IIoT, smart manufacturing, cobots, machine vision and other innovations are rapidly shifting the dynamic of today’s manufacturing. Industry professionals can also earn vision and motion control certifications by participating in specific tracks. The International Symposium on Robotics (ISR) is fully integrated into the Automate 2019 conference sessions.

Three keynote presentations on blockchain technology, the gender gap and a self-made billionaire’s keys to business success, free for all show attendees.

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) roundtable, Monday, April 8 at 1 pm. The theme for this discussion is the global race for leadership in robotics and AI. Following the roundtable, A3 Mexico will host a panel discussion on the automation and robotics industry in Mexico.

“Moving to Motown” networking party, Tuesday, April 9 from 5:15 pm–7:00 pm, where A3 will discuss its move to Detroit in 2021.

The Engelberger Awards dinner, Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 pm–8:00 pm celebrates the winners of the industry’s highest honor, the Engelberger Award, given in the categories of Leadership and Education.

The $10,000 Launch Pad Startup Competition on April 10, where seven finalists will have five minutes to pitch their technology solution to a panel of judges comprised of industry leaders and investors.

“Win the Future” theater sessions covering a wide variety of topics important to the automation industry, from how to use autonomous mobile robots in the real world to fireside chats on investing in automation to using AI to reskill the workforce.

Automation Works! day on April 11 to help match exhibitors and job seekers to combat the unprecedented workforce shortfall and skills gap in manufacturing.

Attendee registration for Automate 2019 is open at [url=http://www.automateshow.com]http://www.automateshow.com[/url].



