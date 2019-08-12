MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automate

Automate 2021 sees record number of early sign ups

More than 500 exhibitors are expected at the next Automate, the first since the show’s move to its new home in Detroit.

Since the close of the 2019 Automate show, more than 250 exhibitors have booked more than 150,000 square feet of exhibit space for Automate 2021.

This is the largest early sign-up in the history of the event, which dates back to 1977, and the first since the show’s move to its new home in Detroit, Mich.

Automate will run May 17-20, 2021, at Cobo Center in Detroit, and is projected to feature more than 500 exhibiting companies. More than 20,000 attendees are expected from small, medium, and large companies in every industry looking to successfully deploy automation. Exhibit space is now open to all companies who wish to exhibit.

“Automate has established itself as the most important show for users in every industry looking for automation solutions and the latest advances in automation, including robotics, machine vision, motion control, AI, and related technologies,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show’s sponsor. “As the use of automation grows globally, there’s an increasing demand for practical, real-world information about how to successfully automate.”

Burnstein noted that the five-day conference accompanying the show is filled with practical presentations from leading global experts. The trade show floor itself also offers “expert huddles,” focused on specific areas of interest to users, such as collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots, 3D vision, embedded vision, quality control, machine learning/AI, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), and connected motion control.

For more information, visit automateshow.com.


