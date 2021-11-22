Automate 2022 opens for registration

Registration is now open for Automate 2022, North America’s leading automation trade show and conference.

Produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the first in-person Automate since 2019 will be held June 6-9, 2022, in Detroit after 23 years in Chicago. The event, which hosts many of the industry’s leading manufacturers and system integrators in robotics, machine vision, motion control, artificial intelligence and smart automation, is on pace to be the largest ever, with vendor space nearing capacity at close to 300,000 square feet of exhibits.

“Interest in robotics and automation overall is clearly at an all-time high, with robot orders breaking records,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “Companies from nearly every industry, from automotive manufacturers to aerospace, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, medical device, warehousing, metals, electronics, food and consumer goods, know they need to automate to succeed, even more so as they struggle with labor shortages and supply chain issues. With more than 350 exhibitors already signed up, Automate is the place to be for individuals and enterprises wanting to learn about the latest technologies and strategies that will help them reach their goals.”

Highlights of the Automate show and conference include:



• High caliber keynote speakers each day of the 4-day show.

• Conference sessions including a broad range of automation topics that help attendees understand and deploy automation technologies at their organizations.

• The Automate Startup Competition, which highlights the industry’s most innovative young companies in automation all competing for recognition and a cash award.

• Classes and examinations for individuals seeking to become a Certified Vision Professional (CVP) or Certified Motion Control Professional (CMCP).

• Automate networking party open to all exhibitors and attendees.



“Much has happened in automation since our last Automate event in 2019 with advancements in robotics and enabling technologies such as AI, machine vision and motion control helping to simplify automation deployment,” Burnstein added. “It’s an exciting time to be involved in the industry and we’re delighted to showcase all of the latest advances in Detroit, a city that has been at the forefront of automation throughout its history.”



Register for Automate 2022 here. The show is free to attend; the conference requires a fee. After Automate 2022, the show and conference will return to its normal odd-year cycle with the next shows being held in Detroit on May 22-25, 2023, and May 12-15, 2025.



