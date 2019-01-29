Automated Packaging Trend
Driving Out Parcel Packaging Costs While Boosting Your Fulfillment Strategy
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 2pm ET
Sponsored by:
Date/Time
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:00PM
Moderator
Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media
Panelists
Steve Brandt, Director, Automated Packaging Solutions, NA, ProShip
Have you automated as many steps as possible in your parcel packaging process? With customers expecting a seamless shipping and packaging experience with fast and free delivery, identifying today’s automated packaging trends is critical to boosting your fulfillment strategy.
In this webinar, understand how top B2B and B2C companies are changing the game and leading the industry by automating their packaging process, sometimes even eliminating 8 - 16 packing stations.
Learn how to:
- Tackle the growing warehouse labor shortages
- Reduce shipping and material cost
- Meet rising customer expectations
- Keep up with expanding sustainability requirements
