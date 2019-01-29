Automated Packaging Trend

Driving Out Parcel Packaging Costs While Boosting Your Fulfillment Strategy
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 2pm ET

Automated Packaging Systems receives presidential award for export business
Packaging Corner: Embracing polybag pouches
Packaging Corner: Leverage your dimensioning data
US protective packaging demand to grow nearly 5% per year through 2019
Driving Out Parcel Packaging Costs While Boosting Your Fulfillment Strategy
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 2pm ET
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:00PM
Moderator
Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media
Panelists
Steve Brandt, Director, Automated Packaging Solutions, NA, ProShip

Have you automated as many steps as possible in your parcel packaging process? With customers expecting a seamless shipping and packaging experience with fast and free delivery, identifying today’s automated packaging trends is critical to boosting your fulfillment strategy.

In this webinar, understand how top B2B and B2C companies are changing the game and leading the industry by automating their packaging process, sometimes even eliminating 8 - 16 packing stations.

Learn how to:

  • Tackle the growing warehouse labor shortages
  • Reduce shipping and material cost
  • Meet rising customer expectations
  • Keep up with expanding sustainability requirements
