Automated Packaging Trend

Date/Time

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:00PM

Moderator

Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media

Panelists

Steve Brandt, Director, Automated Packaging Solutions, NA, ProShip



Have you automated as many steps as possible in your parcel packaging process? With customers expecting a seamless shipping and packaging experience with fast and free delivery, identifying today’s automated packaging trends is critical to boosting your fulfillment strategy.

In this webinar, understand how top B2B and B2C companies are changing the game and leading the industry by automating their packaging process, sometimes even eliminating 8 - 16 packing stations.

Learn how to:

Tackle the growing warehouse labor shortages

Reduce shipping and material cost

Meet rising customer expectations

Keep up with expanding sustainability requirements