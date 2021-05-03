Automated Solutions Take Center Stage in the Warehouse and Distribution Environment

Greg Conner

Vice President of Corporate Development

Bastian Solutions

What would you say is your most important takeaway from ProMatDX 2021?

We continue to be amazed by the number of companies that are trying to understand how automation can positively impact their businesses. While we were uneasy about how many people would attend the show, it was exciting to see all the interactions. There were many great introductions; the seminars and product demos were well attended; and we’re looking forward to where the future of industry trade shows is headed.

Most importantly, it has never been a more exciting time to be in our industry. Companies realize that investing in the right mix of scalable automation positions them for growth and success, so there is a lot of opportunity. A key focus for us is continuing to invest in our team of industry experts so as to support our growing client base.

What are the three key market trends from your perspective as we roll through recovery?

After the challenges brought on by 2020, we anticipate market trends that reflect the need for automation and redundancy. The pandemic exposed major weaknesses in the supply chain and companies are looking at ways to mitigate future risk. In the past, automation was largely viewed as a cost savings strategy.

Post-COVID-19, the companies we are talking with are also seeing automation as a means to reduce their exposure to risk. Technologies such as robotic bin picking, micro-fulfillment, and ecommerce automation—along with strategic last-mile fulfillment—are trends we see companies implementing sooner as a result of lessons learned through the pandemic. Consumer buying habits have been significantly altered, further increasing the demand for same-day and next-day delivery.

How has your organization positioned itself to help warehouse and distribution center managers build resilience into their operations?

As an independent systems integrator, Bastian Solutions offers a unique approach. Resiliency starts with system design. Our access to the most advanced technologies coupled with our industry leading software gives us the ability to provide our clients with truly the best solution for their application. As a part of the Toyota organization, we can offer our clients something no one else in the industry can: a truly turnkey solution. With access to over 6,000 skilled Toyota and Raymond support technicians, Bastian Solutions can provide not only system resilience but also peace of mind knowing our field support team is right around the corner. Our growing team of recognized industry leaders is prepared to support our clients by delivering intelligent system designs that offer scalability, accuracy, and the best ROI.

