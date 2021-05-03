MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Automated Solutions Take Center Stage in the Warehouse and Distribution Environment

With more companies investing in the right mix of scalable automation, the opportunity to leverage technology for continued growth and success is right at their fingertips.

By

Greg Conner
Vice President of Corporate Development
Bastian Solutions

What would you say is your most important takeaway from ProMatDX 2021? 

We continue to be amazed by the number of companies that are trying to understand how automation can positively impact their businesses. While we were uneasy about how many people would attend the show, it was exciting to see all the interactions. There were many great introductions; the seminars and product demos were well attended; and we’re looking forward to where the future of industry trade shows is headed.

Most importantly, it has never been a more exciting time to be in our industry. Companies realize that investing in the right mix of scalable automation positions them for growth and success, so there is a lot of opportunity. A key focus for us is continuing to invest in our team of industry experts so as to support our growing client base. 

What are the three key market trends from your perspective as we roll through recovery?

After the challenges brought on by 2020, we anticipate market trends that reflect the need for automation and redundancy. The pandemic exposed major weaknesses in the supply chain and companies are looking at ways to mitigate future risk. In the past, automation was largely viewed as a cost savings strategy. 

Post-COVID-19, the companies we are talking with are also seeing automation as a means to reduce their exposure to risk. Technologies such as robotic bin picking, micro-fulfillment, and ecommerce automation—along with strategic last-mile fulfillment—are trends we see companies implementing sooner as a result of lessons learned through the pandemic. Consumer buying habits have been significantly altered, further increasing the demand for same-day and next-day delivery.

How has your organization positioned itself to help warehouse and distribution center managers build resilience into their operations?

As an independent systems integrator, Bastian Solutions offers a unique approach. Resiliency starts with system design. Our access to the most advanced technologies coupled with our industry leading software gives us the ability to provide our clients with truly the best solution for their application. As a part of the Toyota organization, we can offer our clients something no one else in the industry can: a truly turnkey solution. With access to over 6,000 skilled Toyota and Raymond support technicians, Bastian Solutions can provide not only system resilience but also peace of mind knowing our field support team is right around the corner. Our growing team of recognized industry leaders is prepared to support our clients by delivering intelligent system designs that offer scalability, accuracy, and the best ROI.

View the related white paper from Bastian Solutions: How to Ease Labor Challenges With Advanced Automation


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
Bastian Solutions
ProMat
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
Demand for warehouse automation soars
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources