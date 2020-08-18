MMH    Topics 

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market worth $10.7 billion by 2025

New report from MarketsandMarkets predicts 8% compound annual growth rate for the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market through 2025.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

According to the new market research report from research firm MarketsandMarkets, “Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load); Function (Storage, Order Picking, Assembly, Distribution, Kitting); Industry, and Region; Global Forecast to 2025,” the ASRS market is likely to reach $10.7 billion by 2025. That is is an increase of more than $3 billion from the $7.3 billion market size in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for ASRSs in e-commerce due to onset of COVID-19, increasing demand for ASRS in automotive industry, optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs, and improved accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in supply chain, along with better inventory control, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Among the report’s findings, unit load is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market in 2020. Unit-load ASRSs are used for storing large size articles. The market growth is supported by their wide range of applications in consumer goods, automotive, electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & medical supplies, and retail & apparel industries.

By function, the storage function is expected to lead the ASRS market during forecast period. Extensive use of ASRSs for storage function in industries such as automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, and healthcare is fueling the growth of the market. By industry, the report predicts the automotive industry is expected to lead the ASRS market from 2020 to 2025, while by geographic region, Europe is expected to hold the largest market size for ASRS during the forecast period.


Article Topics

News
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Automation
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources