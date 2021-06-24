MMH    Topics     Technology    Premiums

Automation: Accelerating e-commerce growth

A comprehensive look at the innovative systems that are changing the face of retail warehouse and DC operations.

Inside this issue…

  • JOANN Stores masters ship-from-store, pickup-in-store & curbside pickup during a pandemic
  • Gap Inc.: Making resilience a core competency
  • Answering the call for micro-fulfillment
  • Top 20 systems suppliers 2021
  • Automation Survey: Uncertainty gives way to growth
  • Caleres steps into a new level of distribution
  • How NFI Industries is meeting the innovation challenge
  • Software drives automated packaging efficiencies

One of the running themes across all of our supply chain publications has been how the pandemic has acted as a “great accelerator” for so many of the trends, challenges and innovations that define the environment in which we operate.

And as the market roars through recovery and fulfillment pressures continue to mount on retail operations, flexibility and scalability will be more important than ever—putting a premium on the adoption of flexible automation and supporting software to gear up for inevitable growth.

In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the automation, software and hardware that are revolutionizing how retail fulfillment works. The Modern staff takes you inside some of the savviest companies in the U.S. and shares the steps these operations have taken to stay on the cutting edge and prepare for the future.

