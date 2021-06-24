Automation: Accelerating e-commerce growth

Inside this issue…

JOANN Stores masters ship-from-store, pickup-in-store & curbside pickup during a pandemic

Gap Inc.: Making resilience a core competency

Answering the call for micro-fulfillment

Top 20 systems suppliers 2021

Automation Survey: Uncertainty gives way to growth

Caleres steps into a new level of distribution

How NFI Industries is meeting the innovation challenge

Software drives automated packaging efficiencies

A comprehensive look at the innovative systems that are changing the face of retail warehouse and DC operations.

One of the running themes across all of our supply chain publications has been how the pandemic has acted as a “great accelerator” for so many of the trends, challenges and innovations that define the environment in which we operate.

And as the market roars through recovery and fulfillment pressures continue to mount on retail operations, flexibility and scalability will be more important than ever—putting a premium on the adoption of flexible automation and supporting software to gear up for inevitable growth.

In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the automation, software and hardware that are revolutionizing how retail fulfillment works. The Modern staff takes you inside some of the savviest companies in the U.S. and shares the steps these operations have taken to stay on the cutting edge and prepare for the future.

View or download



