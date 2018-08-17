Automation Options to Battle the Amazon Effect
Amazon’s inventory selection and Prime shipping have forced other businesses to pivot in their go-to-market strategies.
Consumer preferences are changing amid a massive retail shift toward e-commerce.
Throughout the supply chain, companies are pressured to increase order fulfillment speed, and those orders are frequently smaller, increasing operational complexity in fulfillment centers.
For companies to compete, they are turning to material handling automation, but these solutions are not one-size-fits-all.
Learn about your options for entry-level, mid-level and advanced automation to create faster, more accurate fulfillment operations.
