Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference tops attendance record

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) returned to live events in October, hosting the Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference, in Memphis, TN. More than 650 people attended, 50% higher than the number that attended the 2019 pre-pandemic AMR event, demonstrating the surging interest in mobile robotics, distribution, material handling, and e-commerce automation technologies.

A3 also announced it will launch an AMR & Logistics Digital Hub on November 15, 2021 and host an in-person Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference in Boston October 11-13, 2022.

The conference exhibit hall featured 60 exhibitors, doubling the 2019 exhibit numbers. The show floor was buzzing with connections between attendees and prominent suppliers of AMR and logistics automation technology. FedEx, the Memphis-based, global transportation and technology leader, was the title sponsor of this conference.

“The demand for mobile robots has clearly been on the rise, but the growth and potential for widespread success across all industries was never more evident than at last week’s conference,” said Ed Mullen, VP of sales, Americas, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR). “Being back in person for the first time—interacting with hundreds of potential customers, fellow vendors and other industry influencers—was both exciting and motivating. A3 organized a fantastic show resulting in valuable leads, and we look forward to coming together again for the next one.”

Leaders in the industry shared their insights across more than 25 educational sessions, and attendees had the opportunity to see and interact with Spot, the agile, dog-like mobile robot from Boston Dynamics.

The Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Digital Hub, virtual access to conference content featured at the event, will be open starting November 15. Registrants can view sessions and roundtable discussions, see interviews with leading AMR and automation suppliers, learn about the latest technologies, and experience virtual demonstrations.

“It’s abundantly clear the demand for AMRs in automation is growing,” said said Jeff Burnstein, A3 President . “The attendance numbers and the success of this conference demonstrated how much the automation industry is hungry for this growing technology. We’re launching the Digital Hub to make as much of the critical information presented in Memphis available to the widest audience possible. We’re excited to deliver another powerful resource to the automation community.”

Building off the success of both the 2019 and the 2021 conferences, A3 also announces the next Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference in Boston October 11-13, 2022. The AMR& Logistics Conference will be collocated with The Vision Show, also presented by A3. More information about The Vision Show can be found online.

The Automate Show & Conference in Detroit June 6-9 will also feature AMR technologies and vendors.

In April 2021, the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA – Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA), and A3 Mexico converged into the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward.



